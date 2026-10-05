Trenton Police Seize 70 Gambling Machines, More Than $100,000 in Citywide Illegal Gambling Probe

Police activity on street - drriver being pulled over

Police say an 11-month investigation uncovered slot-style gambling machines inside more than 30 Trenton businesses, leading to raids across the city and the arrest of a Philadelphia man.

TRENTON, NJ — Trenton police seized more than 70 alleged gambling machines and more than $100,000 during a sweeping investigation into illegal gambling operations at businesses across the city, authorities announced Monday.

The investigation lasted 11 months and was conducted by detectives from the Trenton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau Alcohol and Beverage Control Unit and the New Jersey State Police Financial Crimes Unit.

Police identified Harry B. Allomonte, 33, of Philadelphia, as the primary target of the investigation.

According to police, detectives identified multiple slot-style machines being used for personal gain in more than 30 businesses throughout Trenton.

Search Warrants Executed Across Trenton

On Monday, Oct. 5, Trenton police, with assistance from the New Jersey State Police, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and police departments from Hopewell Township, Ewing Township, West Windsor and Robbinsville, executed multiple search warrants at businesses throughout the city.

Authorities said investigators seized more than 70 slot machines, numerous items allegedly used to facilitate illegal gambling and more than $100,000.

The Trenton Police Department said the investigation targeted what authorities described as an illegal gambling scheme operating through multiple local establishments.

Philadelphia Man Arrested

Police said Allomonte was arrested at his Philadelphia residence by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Authorities said officers found three semi-automatic handguns and more than a half-pound of marijuana in his possession.

Allomonte faces multiple drug and weapons-related charges in Pennsylvania, according to Trenton police.

In New Jersey, Trenton police charged him with maintaining a gambling resort or online gambling resort, possession of gambling devices, promoting gambling and money laundering.

The charges are accusations, and Allomonte is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Business Owners Issued Summonses

Police said business owners connected to the investigation were issued complaint summonses for allegedly maintaining a gambling resort or online gambling resort and possessing gambling devices.

Authorities did not identify the businesses in Monday’s announcement.

“This is a reminder that illegal gambling within the City of Trenton will not be tolerated in any form,” police said.

The department added that it “strives to keep the City of Trenton a safe place for the public.”

The investigation adds to ongoing enforcement efforts involving Trenton, Mercer County and broader New Jersey crime and public safety cases.