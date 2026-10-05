Buffalo Man Stabbed Another, Then Fell on His Knife, Stabbing Himself

Buffalo police released details of five arrests following an unlawful gathering on Niagara Street that left two officers injured.

Police say a 72-year-old Buffalo man was arrested after investigators determined he stabbed another man during a Chippewa Street confrontation before accidentally stabbing himself.

BUFFALO, NY — A 72-year-old Buffalo man has been charged following a Friday night stabbing on West Chippewa Street that left both him and another man injured, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Officers assigned to the Chippewa detail responded around 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, to the first block of West Chippewa Street for a reported stabbing.

Police said they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both were transported by AMR to Erie County Medical Center.

Police Say Suspect Stabbed Victim, Then Himself

Investigators determined that one of the men had stabbed the other during the incident and then fell backward, accidentally stabbing himself, police said.

After he was released from ECMC on Monday, Oct. 5, officers arrested Alfred Castricone, 72, of Buffalo.

Castricone was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The Buffalo Police Department announced the arrest Monday.

Victim Treated for Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Police identified the other man only as a 47-year-old West Seneca resident.

He was treated at ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries and later released, according to police.

Authorities did not immediately disclose what led to the confrontation or what type of weapon was allegedly used.

The case remains part of Buffalo police’s investigation into the downtown stabbing.