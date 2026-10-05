Brick Township Offering Free Child Car Seat Safety Checks Tuesday

Certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats, help with installation and answer questions during a four-hour event at Brick Township EMS Station 3.

BRICK, NJ — Parents, grandparents and caregivers can have their child safety seats inspected Tuesday as Brick Township EMS/Rescue hosts a free child passenger safety check at its Aurora Place station.

The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at EMS Station 3, 500 Aurora Place. Visitors are being asked to follow posted signs when they arrive for parking and the inspection area.

Brick Township says certified Child Passenger Safety technicians will be available to check installations, help caregivers properly secure seats and explain current child passenger safety recommendations and laws.

Technicians Will Help With Installation

“Whether you are a new or seasoned parent, grandparent or caregiver to a young child/infant, stop by and let one of our certified CPS Technicians give you peace of mind that your child is safe,” Brick Township EMS/Rescue said in announcing the event.

Technicians will also provide hands-on assistance for people who are unsure whether their car seat has been installed correctly.

“Our technicians will assist with installation as well as give you guidance based on the latest research and child passenger laws,” the agency said.

Brick Township EMS has long included child safety seat inspections among its community services. Township records note that EMS personnel are specially trained to perform car seat inspections and provide safety instruction.

Free Event Open to Local Families

The Tuesday event is aimed at caregivers at any experience level, including those installing a seat for the first time and families who simply want an existing installation checked.

More information about township public safety services is available through Brick Township, while additional local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Brick Township, Ocean County and New Jersey coverage.