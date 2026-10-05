Iconic New Jersey Underground Rock Venue City Gardens Set for Demolition Tuesday, Former Promoter Says

City Gardens, Trenton, NJ - Photo by Phil Stilton The former City Gardens building in Trenton, the legendary New Jersey punk and alternative concert venue scheduled for demolition Tuesday.

Former City Gardens promoter Randy “Now” Ellis says the demolition company has confirmed the legendary Trenton music venue is scheduled to come down Tuesday.

TRENTON, NJ — City Gardens, the gritty Trenton concert hall that became one of New Jersey’s most celebrated punk and alternative music venues, is scheduled to be demolished Tuesday, according to former promoter Randy “Now” Ellis.

Ellis said he received confirmation directly from the demolition company hired to take down the former venue.

“Hello, permit is ready and will be taking down City Gardens Tuesday,” the company told Ellis, according to a message he shared.

The demolition would bring the physical end of a building whose reputation stretched far beyond Trenton and helped make the city an important stop for underground music during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Ellis Trying to Pinpoint When Demolition Will Begin

Ellis said Sunday that he is now trying to determine exactly when crews will arrive and when the building itself will begin coming down.

“I’m trying to pinpoint a time they start and if there is any prep work when their crew arrives and the beginning of the take down,” Ellis said.

That timing matters to former patrons, musicians and members of the New Jersey music community who may want to see the historic building one final time.

The demolition company’s message indicates the necessary permit is now ready, clearing the way for the work Tuesday.

City Gardens Became Part of New Jersey Punk History

City Gardens developed a national reputation during an era when punk, hardcore, alternative and underground acts often played smaller independent clubs far outside the mainstream concert circuit.

The Trenton venue became inseparable from New Jersey’s punk history and from Ellis, who spent years booking and promoting shows there.

It was not known for polish. That was part of its identity.

The club’s rough industrial setting, intense crowds and willingness to book emerging and unconventional acts helped create a reputation that survived long after the venue stopped hosting concerts.

Its history remains closely tied to Trenton, the broader New Jersey music scene and generations of fans who remember City Gardens as more than another concert hall.

Building’s Final Hours Could Come Tuesday

The demolition will erase what remains of the physical venue, but not the decades of music history associated with it.

For Ellis, the immediate question is now exactly when that final chapter begins.

He said he is continuing to seek details about the demolition crew’s schedule, including whether workers will first conduct preparation at the property before beginning to tear down the structure.

If the schedule provided to Ellis holds, City Gardens will begin disappearing Tuesday — decades after the Trenton club established itself as one of the most recognizable underground music venues in New Jersey.