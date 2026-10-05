After Selling Two Schools Jackson School District Asking Voters to Approve $7.8 Million Tax Question

America's largest yeshiva has placed its name on the former Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Jackson, marking the next phase of its $40 million expansion beyond neighboring Lakewood.

The Dec. 8 referendum would raise Jackson’s base school tax levy by $7,786,800 while an equal amount of debt-service taxes expires, a structure district officials say will keep the overall school tax levy flat.

JACKSON, NJ — Jackson Township voters will decide Dec. 8 whether the school district can permanently add $7,786,800 to its general operating tax levy, a referendum the district says is designed to replace expiring debt payments without increasing the overall school tax levy.

The Jackson Township Board of Education approved placing the special question before voters during a Sept. 28 special meeting. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the special election.

The ballot language makes clear that approval would result in “a permanent increase in the school district’s base general fund tax levy.”

At the same time, the district says its debt-service levy will fall by the same $7,786,800 in the 2027-28 budget, allowing the district to redirect that tax capacity into day-to-day operations.

What Jackson Voters Are Actually Being Asked

The ballot question asks voters to authorize the Board of Education to raise “an additional $7,786,800 from taxes” above the amount otherwise permitted for the 2027-28 general operating budget.

That additional amount would not be temporary.

“Approval of these taxes will result in a permanent increase in the school district’s base general fund tax levy,” the ballot language states.

The district’s interpretive statement says the operating-tax increase would be “fully offset by the decrease in the debt service tax levy” in that same budget year.

District Says Total School Levy Would Remain Flat

District officials are emphasizing that the proposal is structured so the new operating levy is offset by an equal decline in debt-service taxes. Unable to seize on the opportunity to allow taxes to be lowered with the debt expiration, the district instead wants to be allowed to keep spending that money into the future.

The interpretive statement says the proposed increase in the general fund operating budget “will be fully offset by the decrease in the debt service tax levy for the 2027-2028 annual school budget.”

If voters approve the question, Jackson would retain nearly $7.8 million in annual taxing capacity for school operations that otherwise would disappear as the corresponding debt obligation declines.

Its disappearance suggests it could have been used to cut taxes. Instead, the district continues to struggle financially.

That means the referendum is not simply about one budget year. Approval would permanently increase the district’s base general fund levy.

Years of State Aid Losses Behind the Referendum

The Board of Education’s interpretive statement says Jackson has lost an aggregate $139,600,654 in categorical state aid since the 2018-19 school year.

“As a result, the Board has closed several school facilities, eliminated programs, and cut four hundred eleven (411) teaching and staff positions,” the statement says.

The board also says it has filed a lawsuit against the State of New Jersey seeking, in part, a more equitable distribution of categorical state aid.

District officials say those aid losses, combined with general fund expenses rising faster than increases allowed under the state tax levy cap, have continued to pressure the operating budget.

The issue has become a major part of the broader debate over school funding in Jackson Township, Ocean County and across New Jersey.

What the $7.8 Million Could Fund

The resolution says the additional operating revenue could be used for teachers and staff, transportation, facilities maintenance, curricular programs, athletics and extracurricular activities.

The language does not restrict the money to one specific program or department. Instead, it would become part of the district’s recurring general operating budget.

That permanent status is one of the most consequential parts of the question.

Dec. 8 Vote Carries Long-Term Impact

The Board of Education formally authorized the referendum during its Sept. 28 special meeting at Jackson Township Middle School.

If voters approve the measure, the $7,786,800 becomes part of the district’s permanent base general fund levy rather than disappearing when the corresponding debt-service obligation falls.

If the measure fails, the district would not receive authority through this referendum to shift that additional $7.8 million into its operating levy.

The Dec. 8 vote will therefore determine whether Jackson preserves nearly $7.8 million in annual school-taxing capacity for operations after the district’s debt-service levy declines.