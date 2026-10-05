Developer Seeks To Turn Manchester Open Space into 13 New Houses

A Manchester Township developer is seeking approval to subdivide four Wilbur Avenue properties into 13 residential lots. 3250 Wilbur Avenue Manchester

A developer is seeking final approval to carve four Wilbur Avenue properties into 13 conforming residential lots in Manchester Township.

MANCHESTER, NJ — A proposal to create 13 new residential lots along Wilbur Avenue is scheduled to come before the Manchester Township Planning Board Monday evening, according to a public hearing notice filed by the applicant.

3250 Wilbur, LLC is seeking Final Major Subdivision approval for properties at 3240, 3250, 3260 and 3270 Wilbur Avenue. The land is identified as Block 59, Lots 649, 650, 651 and 652 and sits within Manchester’s R-40 residential zone.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Manchester Township Municipal Building, 1 Colonial Drive. Additional information about land-use matters is available through the township’s Planning Division.

The LLC is registered at 418 Clifton Avenue, Suite #200, Lakewood.

Developer Seeks 13 Conforming Residential Lots

According to the legal notice, “Applicant, 3250 Wilbur, LLC, seeks a Final Major Subdivision approval to create thirteen conforming residential lots.”

The application does not describe the proposed homes themselves, but subdivision approval would establish the individual residential parcels needed for future development.

The proposal adds another residential development matter before local officials as construction and land-use decisions continue across Ocean County and communities throughout New Jersey.

Variances or Design Waivers Could Still Be Requested

The notice leaves open the possibility that the developer could seek additional relief while the application moves through the hearing process.

“Applicant reserves the right to request variances or design waivers as may be required or made necessary so as to allow the above,” the notice states.

It also says the developer may “revise, change, amend and/or otherwise alter the plans and submissions throughout the hearing process until a resolution is adopted.”

That means the proposal presented Monday could potentially change before the Planning Board takes final action.

Residents Can Testify Before Planning Board

Residents and other interested parties are permitted to attend the hearing and offer testimony directly or through an attorney or other representative.

New Jersey, Local News, Real Estate, Development, Ocean County