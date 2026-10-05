Vandals spray-paint street signs across gloucester township neighborhoods

Spray-painted traffic signs along Blackwood Clementon Road are part of a Gloucester Township police criminal mischief investigation. Photo by GTPD

Police are investigating a string of criminal mischief incidents along Blackwood Clementon Road and nearby developments after multiple signs were defaced over the weekend.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — Gloucester Township police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents after numerous street and traffic signs were spray-painted along Blackwood Clementon Road and in nearby residential developments over the first weekend of October.

Police said the damage was found in the Cherrywood and LaCascata developments, as well as along Blackwood Clementon Road. Investigators believe the vandalism occurred sometime over the early October weekend.

According to the Gloucester Township Police Department, the suspect or suspects used four different colors of spray paint to deface multiple signs.

Township, County and Private Signs Damaged

Police said most of the damaged signs are owned by Gloucester Township.

One stop sign belongs to Wawa, while other defaced signs are owned by the Camden County Highway Department.

Investigators also found gold spray paint on a traffic control box at Kelly Drivers Road and Blackwood Clementon Road. The word “GOST” had been painted on the box, according to police.

The department is asking anyone with information about the vandalism or a possible suspect to contact Gloucester Township Police.

Spray-painted traffic signs along blackwood clementon road are part of a gloucester township police criminal mischief investigation. Photo by gtpd.

Police Seek Tips From Public

Authorities are urging residents who may have seen suspicious activity, vehicles or people in the affected areas to come forward.

Police said anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s website, although the online tip system is not monitored around the clock.

Anyone witnessing a crime in progress or an emergency should call 911.

The investigation comes as local police continue addressing property crimes and vandalism throughout Camden County, South Jersey and New Jersey.