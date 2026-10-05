Baltimore County Man Charged With Attempted Murder in September Shooting

Police say 21-year-old Khalil Johnson was arrested Oct. 1 after detectives obtained a warrant in connection with a shooting that wounded a 46-year-old man in Pikesville.

TOWSON, MD — Baltimore County detectives have charged a 21-year-old man with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a September shooting that left another man wounded, police announced Monday.

Khalil Johnson was arrested Oct. 1 after detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit obtained a warrant for him Sept. 18.

The case stems from a Sept. 12 shooting in the unit block of King James Circle, where officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Victim Found Wounded in Pikesville Area

Police said officers from the Pikesville Precinct responded around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12 to a reported shooting on King James Circle.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what police described as an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Warrant Obtained Days After Shooting

Detectives with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on Sept. 18.

That warrant was served Oct. 1, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police said Johnson has now been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities have not publicly released additional details about what led to the shooting or whether Johnson and the victim knew each other.

The case remains part of an ongoing violent-crime investigation in Baltimore County, with additional regional crime coverage available through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Crime sections.