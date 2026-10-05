Lancaster Man Pleads Guilty to Intentionally Hitting Teen on E-Bike With SUV

Jonathan Seth pleaded guilty to intentionally striking a 16-year-old riding an electric bike in Lancaster, causing serious head and facial injuries.

Jonathan Seth admitted deliberately swerving into a 16-year-old rider in Lancaster, leaving the teen with skull and facial fractures, a brain bleed and other serious injuries.

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to intentionally striking a juvenile riding an electric bike with his vehicle and then fleeing without stopping to help, prosecutors said.

Jonathan Seth, 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 before Judge Dennis Reinaker to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, one count of recklessly endangering another person and a summary driving offense.

Reinaker will sentence Seth after a pre-sentence investigation is completed.

Surveillance Video Captured the Crash

The case stems from a May 19 incident in the first block of South Marshall Street in Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, Seth was driving when he intentionally swerved toward the juvenile, who was riding an electric bike.

Surveillance video from Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras and nearby businesses showed the vehicle veering into the rider, striking him and leaving the scene.

Police later traced the vehicle back to Seth.

Seth was driving with a suspended license at the time, authorities said.

Teen Suffered Skull Fractures, Brain Bleed

The 16-year-old victim suffered serious injuries, including facial and skull fractures, a small brain bleed, a concussion, a broken wrist and vision problems.

Despite the severity of the collision, Seth did not stop to render assistance, according to prosecutors.

During an interview with investigators, Seth admitted deliberately driving into the teenager.

Police Said Teens Had Fired Orbeez Guns Before Crash

Lancaster police later said their investigation determined the victim and another 16-year-old had discharged an Orbeez gun at Seth before the collision.

An Orbeez gun is a toy device that fires water-filled gel beads.

Police charged both juveniles with harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with that conduct.

The finding did not change the criminal allegations against Seth, who ultimately admitted intentionally striking the teen.

Sentencing Still Pending

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lingousky prosecuted the case.

Seth remains awaiting sentencing following completion of the pre-sentence investigation.

The case adds to ongoing violent-crime and traffic enforcement coverage across Pennsylvania, Lancaster and the broader Crime beat.