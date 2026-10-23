A 60-year-old worker tried to stop the suspect after $350 was taken from a safe inside a Knapp Street business, police said.

BROOKLYN, NY – A suspected robber walked behind the counter of a Brooklyn business, opened a safe and grabbed $350 before getting into a physical confrontation with a 60-year-old employee who tried to stop the theft, according to the NYPD. The suspect then escaped on a moped, leaving investigators searching for the person responsible.

The incident occurred Friday, October 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m. inside a commercial establishment at 2402 Knapp Street in the Sheepshead Bay area of Brooklyn. Police said the unidentified individual entered the area behind the counter, accessed the safe and removed the cash.

Photo: brooklyn robber grabs cash from store safe, fights employee, flees on moped

When the employee attempted to intervene, a physical struggle followed. The suspect fled the business and traveled northbound on Knapp Street aboard a moped, according to an NYPD Crime Stoppers alert.

Suspect Opens Store Safe Before Confrontation With Employee

The NYPD Crime Stoppers announcement describes a robbery inside a business located within the department’s 61st Precinct.

Investigators say the individual went behind the counter and opened a safe containing cash.

The suspect removed $350 before the 60-year-old employee attempted to stop the theft.

A physical altercation followed between the worker and the individual accused of taking the money.

Police have not disclosed whether the employee suffered injuries or required medical treatment. The department also has not identified the business by name.

The announcement does not explain how the suspect gained access to the safe or whether the individual knew its contents.

Moped Getaway Sends Suspect North on Knapp Street

After the confrontation, the suspect left the establishment and escaped on a moped.

Police said the individual traveled northbound on Knapp Street, providing investigators with a specific direction of travel.

The business is located in southern Brooklyn, within the 61st Precinct’s jurisdiction, which includes Sheepshead Bay and surrounding neighborhoods.

Photo: brooklyn robber grabs cash from store safe, fights employee, flees on moped

The moped is one of the few details disclosed about the suspect’s escape. Police have not provided its make, color or license plate information.

The NYPD has also not released the individual’s identity or announced an arrest in the October 9 robbery.

The incident is being investigated as a robbery rather than simply a theft because the employee’s attempt to intervene resulted in a physical confrontation during the taking of property.

NYPD Crime Stoppers Seeks Information on Brooklyn Robbery

The NYPD is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Information can also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X through @NYPDTips.

Investigators are seeking information about the confrontation inside the store and the suspect’s escape northbound on Knapp Street.

The department has not announced whether the stolen cash was recovered. The robbery remains under investigation.