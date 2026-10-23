Surveillance video captured a suspect entering a vehicle on Elm Street before riding toward McCarter Highway, police said.

NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are searching for a bicycle-riding thief who allegedly stole a wallet, identification cards and other personal belongings from an unlocked vehicle early Wednesday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect entering the car, taking items from the center console and riding away before the vehicle’s owner discovered the theft.

Photo: newark thief raids unlocked car, steals wallet and ids, flees on bicycle

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. October 21 in the 300 block of Elm Street, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety. Investigators said the suspect escaped westbound on Walnut Street, heading toward McCarter Highway.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. has released a public appeal seeking help identifying the individual captured on surveillance footage. Police have not announced an arrest or reported whether the stolen property has been recovered.

Thief Targets Unlocked Vehicle on Elm Street

According to the Newark Department of Public Safety, surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle during the early morning hours.

The individual allegedly searched the center console and removed several personal belongings.

Police identified the stolen items as a wallet, a pocketbook, a New Jersey driver’s license and another identification card.

The department did not disclose whether the wallet or pocketbook contained cash, bank cards or other valuables.

Photo: newark thief raids unlocked car, steals wallet and ids, flees on bicycle

Investigators also did not identify the vehicle’s make or model or provide an estimated value for the stolen property.

The theft occurred while the vehicle was parked in the 300 block of Elm Street in Newark, within a short distance of McCarter Highway.

Suspect Escapes Toward McCarter Highway on Bicycle

After removing the belongings, the suspect left the vehicle and fled on a bicycle, according to police.

Investigators said the individual traveled westbound on Walnut Street toward McCarter Highway.

The route of escape is one of the specific details authorities hope will help residents recognize the suspect or recall seeing the bicycle rider around the time of the theft.

Police have released images associated with the surveillance footage but have not provided the suspect’s name or a detailed physical description in the announcement.

The department has not indicated whether other vehicles were targeted in the area that night.

The investigation remains focused on identifying the person responsible for entering the unlocked car and stealing the victim’s belongings.

Newark Police Release Surveillance Images, Seek Public’s Help

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the October 21 theft to contact investigators.

The Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line is available at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Newark Police Division website.

According to the department, all anonymous Crime Stopper tips are confidential and may qualify for a reward.

The case highlights a common vehicle security concern: even without breaking a window or forcing a lock, a thief can quickly remove personal belongings from an unlocked car.

The stolen driver’s license and identification card also present concerns beyond the immediate loss of property, although police have not reported any attempted misuse of the documents.

Newark investigators are asking residents to review the police-released suspect images and report relevant information.

The department has not announced any charges or arrests in connection with the incident.