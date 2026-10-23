Police have released images of an individual wanted in connection with a series of thefts spanning several Queens neighborhoods.

QUEENS, NY – The NYPD is searching for an individual wanted in connection with a pattern of grand larcenies across Queens, with investigators linking the theft investigation to three separate police precincts. Detectives have released images of the person they are trying to identify and are asking New Yorkers to help locate the suspect.

Photo: nypd hunts suspect in grand larceny spree across three queens precincts

The investigation spans the 108th, 112th and 114th precincts, covering neighborhoods that include Long Island City, Sunnyside, Forest Hills, Rego Park, Astoria and parts of Woodside. Police have not disclosed the number of thefts involved, the value of the stolen property or the dates when the incidents occurred.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers announcement, circulated Thursday, October 22, includes images of the individual sought in connection with the cases. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the person or has information about the reported thefts to contact the department.

Grand Larceny Investigation Spans Multiple Queens Neighborhoods

According to the NYPD, the theft pattern involves incidents within the boundaries of three Queens precincts.

The 108th Precinct serves Long Island City, Sunnyside and portions of Woodside, while the 112th Precinct covers Forest Hills and Rego Park.

The 114th Precinct includes Astoria and surrounding areas.

The three precincts cover a substantial portion of western and central Queens, making the investigation broader than a case involving a single street or neighborhood.

Police have not publicly explained how detectives connected the incidents or whether the thefts followed a similar method.

The Crime Stoppers alert also does not specify whether the reported crimes involved stolen merchandise, personal belongings, financial property or other valuables.

Grand larceny is a theft offense under New York law, but the NYPD has not provided enough information to determine which specific degree of the offense may apply in these cases.

Detectives Release Images of Individual Sought in Theft Pattern

The NYPD is seeking assistance identifying the person depicted in the media distributed with its public alert.

The department’s announcement describes the individual as wanted in connection with the Queens grand larceny pattern.

Police have not released the person’s name, age or other identifying details in the supplied announcement.

Investigators also have not announced criminal charges or an arrest in connection with the pattern.

The public appeal is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to identify individuals connected to reported crimes through information supplied by residents and witnesses.

The NYPD routinely publishes wanted-person images through its Crime Stoppers program, which allows residents to submit information anonymously.

How to Submit Information to NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the Queens grand larceny cases can contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Spanish-speaking callers can reach the department at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the official NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through the department’s X account, @NYPDTips.

The NYPD has not released a detailed breakdown of the incidents included in the investigation, and the individual’s identity remains the focus of the public appeal.

The investigation covers three precinct areas, meaning anyone who recognizes the person or has relevant information about thefts in those neighborhoods could potentially assist detectives.