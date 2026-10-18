Police Drone Captures Paterson Foot Chase Ending in Arrests

Paterson police said officers arrested individuals accused of vehicle burglaries after a foot pursuit recorded from above.

PATERSON, NJ — A police drone captured a foot chase that ended with the arrests of individuals accused of breaking into vehicles in Paterson, according to the police department.

The Paterson Police Department shared the footage on Facebook, describing a coordinated response involving officers on the ground and aerial technology. The post did not identify those arrested or specify the charges, location or date of the pursuit.

Officers coordinate from the ground and air

“Drone footage captured a foot pursuit that ended with the arrest of individuals accused of committing motor vehicle burglaries in Paterson,” the department wrote.

The New Jersey department pointed to the incident as an example of how it uses technology during police operations.

“With officers on the ground and an eye in the sky, PPD continues to use technology and coordinated police work to hold those responsible for criminal activity accountable,” police wrote.