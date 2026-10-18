Spring valley stabbing leaves victim seriously hurt; two suspects reportedly flee

Officers applied a tourniquet after finding an injured victim on North Main Street around 8:45 p.m.

SPRING VALLEY, NY — Police officers applied a tourniquet to a seriously injured stabbing victim at 94 North Main Street in Spring Valley, while two suspects reportedly fled, according to an initial report from YWN Reporter.

The stabbing was reported around 8:45 p.m. Spring Hill EMS and Rockland Paramedics were transporting the victim to Westchester Medical Center.

Investigators work North Main Street scene

Spring Valley Police are investigating with assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the initial account.

The report did not identify the victim, describe the suspects or explain what led to the stabbing. An updated condition was not provided.