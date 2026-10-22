BREAKING NEWS: Toms River Attorney, Political Figure Arrested for Distributing Lewd Images of Children

Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn seeks attorney Robert Shea Jr.’s removal and an end to his firm’s township work after his arrest on child endangerment charges.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — A Toms River attorney who holds several appointments in Jackson has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of possessing and distributing lewd images of children on peer-to-peer networks online.

Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn announced today that she has immediately terminated the township’s relationship with attorney Robert Shea Jr.’s law firm following his arrest on charges involving child sexual abuse material.

Ocean County booking records identify the defendant as Robert Charles Shea, Jr., 42, as a currently being incarcerated, pending a pre-trial hearing under New Jersey bail reform laws.

“I am horrified to learn about the arrest and alleged crimes committed by Jackson Township’s planning board attorney, Robert Shea, Jr.,” Kuhn said.

Mayor calls for removal and termination of firm’s work

Kuhn called on the Planning Board to remove Shea as its attorney and announced action against the township’s relationship with his Toms River-based firm, R.C. Shea & Associates.

“I am also moving to terminate the township’s relationship with Mr. Shea’s law firm effective immediately,” she said.

The booking record lists two charges under New Jersey’s child endangerment statute, 2C:24-4B(5), with the abbreviated description “END WELFARE CHILD SELL PHOTO.” Both appear under the same case number.

Attorney held several Jackson assignments

Municipal records identify Shea II as Jackson’s public defender, Planning Board attorney and Zoning Board conflict attorney. The township’s 2026 reorganization documents also name Robert C. Shea Jr. among its special legal counsel appointments.

His firm biography lists his admission to the New Jersey bar in 2017, after earning degrees from Villanova University and Cooley Law School.