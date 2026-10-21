Douglas Cobb remains wanted in Bruce Gress’ killing, more than a month after a morning shooting outside the Route 37 convenience store.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Four people charged with helping a murder suspect avoid capture have been released. The man accused of pulling the trigger still hasn’t been caught. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation and it appear they’re no closer to bringing in Cobb than they were a month ago.

The search for Cobb, according to law enforcement, has expanded beyond Toms River and now includes the U.S. Marshals Service. Cobb had a local network that helped him evade arrest, and he’s now a fugitive from justice.

More than a month after Bruce Gress was shot outside a Wawa in Toms River, Douglas Cobb remains a fugitive. Gress, 42, was killed Sept. 18. Today, 33 days have passed since the shooting.

Bruce gress – victim in toms river wawa murder

Early in the search, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said, “Our focus now is to locate Douglas Cobb and bring him into custody.”

So far, that has not happened.

He later said investigators were “working round-the-clock to apprehend Cobb.”

Four hindering charges, four defendants out of custody

Photo: a month after toms river wawa killing, suspect still on the run and four accused helpers released

As Shore News Network previously reported, Ronald Hagan, 50, of Brick Township, was released under court supervision following an Oct. 7 detention hearing.

Cherice Nicholson, 46, of Howell, and Sylvester Green, 43, of Berkeley Township, had already been released following detention hearings. Jennifer Rizalvo, 48, of Lakewood, received a summons rather than being jailed.

All four were charged with hindering Cobb’s apprehension. Prosecutors allege they helped him avoid police, supplied false information or both.

Nicholson allegedly sheltered Cobb and drove him out of state toward the Delaware-Virginia area. Green, identified as Cobb’s brother, allegedly collected belongings from his home. Hagan’s release conditions included weekly reporting and no contact with his codefendants. shorenewsnetwork.com

A fatal shooting during the morning rush

Police responded around 7:20 a.m. to the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue and found Gress shot in the head. He died at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Cobb, 51, faces murder and weapons charges. The search has involved local and county investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities say he also uses the name Douglas Green and the nickname “Bootknock.” Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or Toms River police at 732-349-0150.