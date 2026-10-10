Former Toms River Councilman Terrance Turnbach Springs Accomplice Who Helped Wawa Murder Suspect Escape

Ronald Hagan, 50, of Brick Township, appears in Ocean County Superior Court, where former Toms River Councilman Terrance Turnbach defended him against allegations of helping Wawa murder suspect Douglas Cobb evade capture.

Criminal defense attorney and former Toms River Councilman Terrance Turnbach secured the release of a Brick man accused of obstructing the investigation into the fatal shooting of Bruce Gress at a Route 37 Wawa.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Former Toms River Councilman Terrance Turnbach is back in the courtroom defending a man accused of helping a murder suspect evade police after the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man outside a Wawa convenience store last month.

Turnbach represents Ronald Hagan, 50, of Brick Township, one of four people charged with hindering the apprehension of Douglas Cobb, 51, of Toms River, who is wanted in the September 18 murder of Bruce Gress.

During an October 7 detention hearing in Ocean County Superior Court, Turnbach challenged the prosecution’s allegations and argued that his client had been falsely implicated by a longtime female friend who was also charged in connection with Cobb’s escape.

Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels ultimately ordered Hagan released from the Ocean County Jail under court supervision.

Turnbach was recently named New Jersey State Bar Association’s “Professional Lawyer of the Year”.

Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick doesn’t think Turnbach deserves such an award, calling Turnbach “A real sleazeball.”

“[Turnbach] uses his connections to get reduced sentences for rapists, pedophiles, murderers, and human traffickers,” the mayor said about the local criminal defense lawyer who has close ties to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Victim shot in head outside Toms River Wawa

Gress was fatally shot September 18 during an argument in the parking lot of the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue in Toms River.

Police responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. and launched a homicide investigation that led to murder charges against Cobb.

Cobb remained a fugitive as of the October 7 court hearing.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the shooting prompted a joint investigation involving county detectives, Toms River police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people subsequently faced charges alleging they helped Cobb avoid capture.

Turnbach challenges allegations against accused accomplice

During Hagan’s detention hearing, Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor Elizabeth Paterno alleged that Hagan lied to investigators about his communications with Cobb.

Prosecutors also accused him of providing another defendant with two cellphones and instructions about when to activate them and how to respond to questions about Cobb and the homicide investigation.

That defendant, identified as Jennifer Rizalvo, 48, of Lakewood, was allegedly involved in driving Cobb around Toms River following the shooting.

Paterno alleged that Rizalvo told investigators Hagan had intimidated her and threatened to come to her residence if she did not respond to communications as directed.

Turnbach disputed the accusations, arguing that Rizalvo implicated his client only after she faced criminal charges herself.

“He knows J.R.,” Turnbach told the judge, referring to Rizalvo by her initials. “He’s traveled to Mexico with J.R. and his family. They’ve been on a cruise together. This is not someone he does not know. He did not do this.”

Turnbach is jockeying to become a New Jersey Supreme Court Judge and has been rumored to be a potential candidate for mayor of Toms River next year.

Former councilman argues case cannot proceed as charged

Turnbach also challenged the legal structure of the prosecution’s case, arguing that complications could arise because Rizalvo is both a defendant in the alleged hindering conspiracy and the person claiming intimidation by Hagan.

“This case, as it’s presently constituted, can never be tried,” Turnbach argued.

The defense attorney maintained that Hagan denied threatening Rizalvo and questioned the reliability of accusations made after she had become a defendant herself.

Prosecutors opposed Hagan’s release, citing his criminal history, which includes 12 prior convictions, and arguing that he could continue interfering with the investigation.

Turnbach countered that Hagan voluntarily surrendered to authorities after learning of the charges and cooperated with investigators by providing his cellphone for examination.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed Hagan surrendered September 28 at Toms River police headquarters while accompanied by his attorney.

Judge releases Hagan despite prosecution’s objections

After hearing arguments, Daniels ordered Hagan released from custody.

The judge imposed conditions requiring Hagan to report weekly to court personnel and avoid contact with his codefendants.

Two other defendants, Cherice Nicholson, 46, of Howell, and Sylvester Green, 43, of Berkeley Township, had previously been released following detention hearings.

Prosecutors allege Nicholson allowed Cobb to stay at her residence before driving him out of state toward the Delaware-Virginia area.

Green, Cobb’s brother, is accused of retrieving personal belongings, including prescription medications, from Cobb’s home.

Rizalvo received a summons rather than being jailed.

Hagan, Nicholson and Green are scheduled to return to court October 19.

Turnbach returns to courtroom in another high-profile criminal case

Turnbach, a Democrat who previously served on the Toms River Township Council, has continued practicing criminal defense law following his departure from local government.

He is a partner at Starkey, Kelly, Kenneally, Cunningham, Turnbach & Yannone, a Toms River law firm handling criminal and civil cases.

His previous clients include defendants in several prominent Ocean County criminal cases.

Earlier this year, Turnbach represented Genell McInaw, who received a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of Robert Popovics, the owner of the Shady Rest Restaurant in Bayville.

The attorney has also represented defendants in other serious assault and homicide-related proceedings.

His representation of Hagan is separate from any allegation of wrongdoing by Turnbach himself. Hagan is entitled to legal representation, and his attorney’s courtroom arguments do not establish that the allegations are true or false.

Wawa murder suspect remains wanted

The underlying murder investigation remains unresolved while Cobb, the man accused of shooting Gress, remains wanted by authorities.

Hagan and the three other defendants face allegations that they interfered with efforts to locate Cobb after the September 18 killing.

None of the four has been convicted of hindering apprehension in connection with the case.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.