Anne arundel county lottery ticket delivers massive $550k payday

A Cape St. Claire liquor store sold the winning ticket in Thursday night’s drawing

Annapolis, MD — A lucky Maryland Lottery player is holding a Multi-Match ticket worth $550,000 after all six winning numbers lined up in Thursday night’s drawing, bringing a major lottery jackpot to an Annapolis liquor store.

The winning ticket was sold at Bella’s Liquors, located at 1376 Cape St. Clair Road in Annapolis, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The October 8 drawing produced one ticket matching all six numbers on a single line, securing the $550,000 annuity jackpot. The winning ticket also carries a one-time cash payment option of $300,000.

The winning numbers were 12, 23, 29, 31, 33 and 34.

Annapolis liquor store delivers $550K lottery win

Bella’s Liquors is now the latest Maryland retailer to sell a jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket, marking the fifth time this year that the game’s top prize has been won.

The Annapolis ticket was the only one to match all six numbers on a single line during Thursday’s drawing.

But the jackpot wasn’t the only big payout.

Another 13 tickets matched five of the six numbers, earning $1,000 each. Six additional tickets won $500 by matching nine of 18 numbers on a three-line play.

Another 63 tickets earned $100 prizes by matching eight of 18 numbers.

The results mean dozens of other Maryland Lottery players also collected prizes during the same drawing.

Fifth Multi-Match jackpot hit this year

The Annapolis jackpot continues a winning streak for the Maryland Lottery’s Multi-Match game.

Four previous jackpot-winning tickets were sold this year in Callaway in St. Mary’s County, Columbia, Riverdale and Towson.

All four previous prizes have been claimed, according to lottery officials.

The latest jackpot marks the fifth top-prize win for the game this year.

Multi-Match costs $2 per play and includes three lines of six numbers, giving players three opportunities to match all six numbers on a single line.

Players can review the game’s rules and drawing information through the official Maryland Lottery Multi-Match page.

Winner has 182 days to claim jackpot

Maryland Lottery officials are encouraging players who purchased Multi-Match tickets at Bella’s Liquors to check their numbers carefully.

The winning ticket should be signed on the back and stored securely until the prize is claimed.

Maryland Lottery winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Because the Annapolis jackpot exceeds $25,000, the prize must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters, either by mail or in person.

Lottery headquarters is located at the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 330, in Baltimore.

In-person claims require an appointment, which can be scheduled through the lottery’s official appointment page.

The next Multi-Match drawing is scheduled for Monday, October 12, with the jackpot resetting to $500,000 for the annuity option or $250,000 for the one-time cash payment.

The Annapolis jackpot adds another major win to recent Maryland Lottery results, bringing a substantial prize to Anne Arundel County and adding to the state’s list of lottery jackpot winners.