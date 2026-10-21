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Three Arrested in Ocean County on Riot, Aggravated Assault and Weapons Charges

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Ocean county jail records identify three men booked october 21, 2026, on riot, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Three men, were booked into the Ocean County Jail on October 21 on charges involving rioting with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession. One also has a federal immigration detainer.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ — Three men were booked into the Ocean County Jail overnight on multiple criminal charges involving rioting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful weapons possession.

Ocean County Department of Corrections records identify the three defendants as Irvin Gonzalez-Urbano, 21; David Velez, 20; and Abraham Franco-Mendez, 18.

All three face charges of rioting involving a firearm or other deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Three defendants face multiple weapons and assault charges

According to county jail records, Gonzalez-Urbano faces seven charges, including receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Velez faces five charges, including theft by unlawful taking, in addition to the riot, assault and weapons offenses.

Franco-Mendez faces four charges involving rioting, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

The charges against all three include second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among the more serious offenses listed in the booking records.

Immigration detainer lodged against one defendant

County corrections records identify Gonzalez-Urbano and Franco-Mendez as Mexican citizens, while Velez is listed as a United States citizen.

An immigration detainer is recorded for Gonzalez-Urbano, indicating that federal immigration authorities have placed a hold request associated with his custody.

No immigration detainers are listed for Velez or Franco-Mendez.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s office has not made a statement regarding the arrests and at this time, the details of their arrrests were not made known by local law enforcement.

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