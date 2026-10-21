Three Arrested in Ocean County on Riot, Aggravated Assault and Weapons Charges

Three men, were booked into the Ocean County Jail on October 21 on charges involving rioting with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession. One also has a federal immigration detainer.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ — Three men were booked into the Ocean County Jail overnight on multiple criminal charges involving rioting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful weapons possession.

Ocean County Department of Corrections records identify the three defendants as Irvin Gonzalez-Urbano, 21; David Velez, 20; and Abraham Franco-Mendez, 18.

All three face charges of rioting involving a firearm or other deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Three defendants face multiple weapons and assault charges

According to county jail records, Gonzalez-Urbano faces seven charges, including receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Velez faces five charges, including theft by unlawful taking, in addition to the riot, assault and weapons offenses.

Franco-Mendez faces four charges involving rioting, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

The charges against all three include second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among the more serious offenses listed in the booking records.

Immigration detainer lodged against one defendant

County corrections records identify Gonzalez-Urbano and Franco-Mendez as Mexican citizens, while Velez is listed as a United States citizen.

An immigration detainer is recorded for Gonzalez-Urbano, indicating that federal immigration authorities have placed a hold request associated with his custody.

No immigration detainers are listed for Velez or Franco-Mendez.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s office has not made a statement regarding the arrests and at this time, the details of their arrrests were not made known by local law enforcement.