Mexican National Jailed Without Bail in Ocean County on Riot, Assault and Weapons Charges

Abraham Franco-Mendez, 18, was booked October 21 on four charges involving an alleged riot, bodily injury and unlawful weapon possession.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — An 18-year-old Mexican national was booked into the Ocean County Jail Wednesday on riot, aggravated assault and weapons charges, county records show.

Abraham Franco-Mendez was committed to the jail October 21 under a no-bail warrant.

Four charges filed in Ocean County case

Franco-Mendez is charged with participating in a riot involving a firearm or deadly weapon and aggravated assault involving bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Jail records do not indicate which town the incident happened in or the details of the incident.

He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

County records identify Franco-Mendez as a citizen of Mexico. He is being held in the main section of the Ocean County Jail. There is currently no imigration detainer set on him by DHS.

Another serious weapons case enters county court system

The booking adds another case involving alleged violence and weapons to the Ocean County court docket.

In another recent case, Shore News Network reported that a juvenile was charged with attempted murder in connection with a Garden State Parkway shooting that followed a confrontation at a Toms River gas station.