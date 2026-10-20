New Jersey Cops Hoping “Ghettoriders” MC Tattoo Can Help Identify Deceased Man

Detectives are asking for help identifying an older man found September 13 at a Federal Street residence whose death was attributed to natural causes.

CAMDEN, NJ — Detectives hope a motorcycle club tattoo will help identify a man found dead last month inside a residence on the 1500 block of Federal Street, Camden County authorities announced.

The tattoo says “Ghettoriders.. Camden M.C.” with a distinctive letter “E” and the word “Soledad” underneath.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded September 13 to a report of an unconscious man. He appeared to have been deceased for an extended period, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of natural causes.

Investigators release physical description

Authorities described the man as apparently Hispanic, between 60 and 80 years old, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes.

He had a motorcycle club tattoo on his right arm, which investigators identified as a distinguishing feature.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call

Anyone who may know the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Alex McVeigh of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit at 856-225-8675 or Camden County Police Detective Juan Torres at 856-982-9242.

Tips may also be submitted through CAMDEN.TIPS.