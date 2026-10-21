Patrolman Austin Kapurelos faces a long recovery after being struck during a Route 47 traffic stop, prompting police departments to ask the community for help.

WILDWOOD CREST, NJ – Police departments across Cape May County are rallying behind Patrolman Austin Kapurelos, the Middle Township officer seriously injured when a suspected impaired driver struck him during a traffic stop Friday night. A community fundraising effort is now underway to help the officer and his family as he faces a lengthy recovery.

Photo: police ask jersey shore residents to help officer hurt in dwi crash

The Wildwood Crest Police Department issued a public appeal encouraging residents to support Kapurelos, who suffered serious injuries October 16 while conducting a traffic stop on Route 47 South, also known as Wildwood Boulevard. The department shared donation instructions and asked the community to keep the injured officer and his family in their thoughts.

Kapurelos was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center following the crash, where police initially reported that he was in critical but stable condition. The case has prompted an outpouring of concern from fellow officers, residents and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Police Departments Unite Behind Injured Middle Township Officer

The Wildwood Crest Police Department shared a message of support for Kapurelos and his family as the officer continues recovering from injuries suffered in the crash.

“The Wildwood Crest Police Department stands with Patrolman Austin Kapurelos of the Middle Township Police Department,” the agency stated.

The department described the officer’s injuries as serious and emphasized that his recovery will require continued support.

“We ask our community to keep Austin and his family in their thoughts and prayers as he faces a long road to recovery,” police wrote.

The fundraising appeal encourages donations and asks residents to share information about the support effort.

The message reflects the growing response from the Cape May County law enforcement community following the crash, which occurred while Kapurelos was performing a routine traffic stop.

Kapurelos was struck shortly after 10 p.m. Friday on Route 47 South.

Emergency responders provided immediate medical assistance before transporting him to the hospital.

As Shore News Network previously reported, the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

How to Support Patrolman Austin Kapurelos and His Family

A fundraising notice shared by Wildwood Crest police provides several ways for residents to contribute to the officer’s recovery support effort.

Donations can be made through Venmo using the QR code displayed on the fundraising flyer shared by police. Donors are instructed to include “Austin” in the payment comments.

Checks can also be made payable to Austin Kapurelos or PBA Local 59.

Anyone contributing by check is asked to write “Austin” in the memo section to ensure the donation is designated for the officer.

Checks can be mailed to:

706 New Jersey Avenue North Wildwood, NJ 08260

The fundraising message emphasizes that even small contributions or sharing the appeal can help the family during Kapurelos’ recovery.

Residents considering an electronic donation should use the QR code in the police-shared flyer rather than relying on an unverified payment account.

Suspected Impaired Driver Faces Serious Charges

The crash occurred Friday, October 16, while Kapurelos was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 47 South in Middle Township.

Police identified the driver as Lucio Lopez-Perez, 36, of Erma.

According to the Middle Township Police Department, Lopez-Perez remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

He was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto and a violation of New Jersey’s public health and safety law resulting in serious bodily injury, along with additional traffic offenses.

Lopez-Perez was processed and lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Route 47 South was closed for approximately four hours while investigators examined the crash scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Middle Township Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant video footage can contact Middle Township police at 609-465-8700.

Cape May County Officer Faces Long Road to Recovery

Kapurelos’ family has also spoken publicly about the seriousness of his injuries.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia reporting published Monday, his father said the officer had suffered multiple significant injuries and undergone surgical treatment. The family described the crash as preventable.

The latest support appeal from Wildwood Crest police comes as neighboring departments and residents look for ways to assist during his recovery.

The fundraising effort provides the public with a direct opportunity to contribute while the officer receives medical care.

For Kapurelos and his family, the immediate focus remains his recovery. Across Cape May County, the response has become a show of solidarity with an officer injured while serving his community.