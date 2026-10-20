Two Rumson Men Hired to Torch Bergen County Home, Prosecutors Say

Three men face charges after investigators linked a May 2025 house fire in Upper Saddle River to an alleged arson-for-hire scheme.

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ — Two Rumson men were hired to set fire to an Upper Saddle River home using an accelerant and a homemade ignitor, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Anthony V. Coviello, 54, and Joseph Vulpis, 62, both of Rumson, allegedly carried out the fire at the direction of Emad E. Gerges, 66, of Upper Saddle River. All three face first-degree arson-for-hire charges and have been released pending further court proceedings.

House was engulfed when firefighters arrived

Police and firefighters responded to the Lake Road residence around 2:23 p.m. on May 16, 2025, and found the home engulfed in flames.

Upper Saddle River firefighters extinguished the blaze with assistance from neighboring departments. Fire officials initially classified its cause and origin as undetermined.

The investigation took a new direction on April 27, 2026, when the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad received information from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Rumson police.

Detectives allege fire was set in attic

A months-long investigation followed, involving Bergen County detectives and Upper Saddle River police, with assistance from the Monmouth County agencies.

Investigators allege Coviello and Vulpis entered the residence on the day of the fire and used an accelerant and a homemade ignitor to ignite the attic. Prosecutors said Gerges hired the two men to burn the house.

The announcement did not identify an alleged payment amount or explain the motive behind the scheme.

Arrests made in October

Detectives arrested Coviello at his Rumson home on October 2. Vulpis surrendered that day at the Englishtown Police Department.

Both were charged with arson for hire, aggravated arson, conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, arson, criminal mischief and failure to control or report a fire.

Gerges was arrested October 16 with assistance from Saddle River police. He faces charges of arson for hire and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson.

All three were taken to the Bergen County Jail, appeared in Superior Court in Hackensack and were subsequently released pending further court action. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.