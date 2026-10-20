Three Gunmen Robbed Man During THC Cartridge Meetup in Teaneck

Three Paterson men were arrested Tuesday after investigators linked them to an August robbery involving cash, a stolen phone and demands for a mobile banking transfer.

TEANECK, NJ — A man who entered a vehicle to buy THC cartridges was confronted by three armed suspects who stole his cash and demanded additional money through a banking app, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Zamair Johnson, 23, Zaier Jones, 24, and Jaden Nickels, 25, all of Paterson, were arrested October 20 following a joint investigation by county detectives and Teaneck police.

Acquaintance arrived with two other men

The robbery occurred shortly after 11 p.m. August 23, when the victim met an acquaintance in Teaneck to purchase THC cartridges, prosecutors said.

The acquaintance arrived with two other people in a dark-colored vehicle. Once the victim got inside, all three allegedly pointed firearms at him, took cash and threatened him while demanding that he transfer more money through a mobile banking application.

The suspects also took his cellphone before he exited the vehicle, authorities said. They fled, and the robbery was reported to Teaneck police the following day.

The announcement did not specify how much money was stolen or whether a digital transfer was completed.

Search warrants lead to arrests

Charges were authorized October 19. The next day, detectives assisted by the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team executed search warrants at the suspects’ Paterson residences.

Investigators also searched a Wayne hotel where Johnson and Nickels were staying. All three men were arrested without incident.

Suspects face robbery and weapons charges

Each defendant faces first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

They were taken to the Bergen County Jail pending initial appearances in Superior Court in Hackensack. The charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Three Paterson men were arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery during a THC cartridge meetup in Teaneck.