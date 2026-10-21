A late-night walk in Jackson Heights turned into an armed robbery when a stranger approached a young woman from behind.

QUEENS, NY – A 21-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint on a Jackson Heights street after an unidentified person approached her from behind and stole approximately $2,800 worth of jewelry, according to the NYPD. The suspect fled on foot, and police are now asking the public for help identifying the person responsible.

The robbery occurred Saturday, October 3, at approximately 1:27 a.m. near 35th Avenue and 92nd Street, within the NYPD’s 115th Precinct. Police said the victim was approached from behind by an individual who displayed a firearm before forcibly taking her jewelry.

Photo: woman, 21, ambushed from behind in jackson heights gunpoint robbery

The suspect escaped northbound on 92nd Street following the robbery. The department’s public notice did not report any injuries, identify the suspect or indicate that an arrest had been made.

Woman Approached From Behind During Early Morning Robbery

According to an NYPD Crime Stoppers announcement, the victim was in the vicinity of 35th Avenue and 92nd Street when the confrontation occurred.

The suspect approached the woman from behind, displayed a firearm and forcibly removed jewelry valued at approximately $2,800.

Investigators have not disclosed what type of jewelry was stolen or whether the victim knew the person who approached her.

Police also have not specified whether the suspect made verbal threats or described the firearm involved.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in a residential section of northern Queens.

After taking the jewelry, the suspect ran north on 92nd Street, according to investigators.

The department has not provided additional information about where the suspect went after leaving the immediate area.

NYPD Searches for Suspect Who Fled on Foot

The robbery remains under investigation by the NYPD, with the department seeking information that could lead to the suspect’s identification.

The incident occurred within the 115th Precinct, which covers Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and nearby communities.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or announced criminal charges in connection with the incident.

The loss was estimated at approximately $2,800, making the stolen jewelry the primary property identified in the robbery report.

Although the department’s announcement did not mention physical injuries, the victim was confronted with an apparent firearm during the encounter.

Investigators have not released additional circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

NYPD Seeks Tips in Jackson Heights Armed Robbery

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the October 3 robbery or has information about the suspect to come forward.

The intersection of 35th Avenue and 92nd Street is within Jackson Heights, in the area served by the NYPD’s 115th Precinct.

Information can be reported confidentially through the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted through the official NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.