K-9 Phoenyx followed a scent for more than 90 minutes before officers heard cries for help below the cliffs and launched a lifesaving rescue.

FORT LEE, NJ – A missing-person search in Bergen County turned into a dramatic cliffside rescue after a police bloodhound tracked the individual’s scent for 2.5 miles through difficult terrain. After more than 90 minutes of searching, officers heard cries for help from below the cliffs and located a person in urgent need of medical attention.

The rescue involved officers from the Fort Lee Police Department and the Maywood Police Department’s K-9 Unit. Sergeant Christopher Nichols and his bloodhound, Phoenyx, helped lead search teams to the dangerous cliff area where the missing person was found.

Photo: hero police dog finds missing person after 90-minute bergen county search

The operation took place earlier this year, but the officers and their four-legged partner recently received the John R. Rinaldi Unit Citation Award from the 200 Club of Bergen County. The award recognized the coordinated effort that brought the missing person to safety.

Bloodhound Phoenyx Follows Scent for More Than 90 Minutes

According to an announcement from Fort Lee police, the search required cooperation between patrol officers, detectives and the Maywood Police Department’s specialized K-9 team.

Sergeant Nichols deployed Phoenyx, a trained bloodhound, to track the missing person’s scent.

The dog continued following the trail for more than 90 minutes, covering approximately 2.5 miles before reaching a dangerous cliff area.

Despite the challenging search conditions, Phoenyx maintained the trail long enough to guide officers toward the missing person’s location.

Once the search team reached the cliffs, a Fort Lee officer heard cries for help coming from below.

That discovery helped officers pinpoint the missing individual’s location and begin rescue efforts.

The person was ultimately brought to safety and provided the medical attention they urgently needed.

Police did not disclose the missing person’s identity, the injuries involved or how long the individual had been stranded near the cliffs.

The department also did not specify the exact date or location of the rescue beyond identifying it as an incident that occurred earlier in 2026.

Fort Lee and Maywood Officers Honored for Lifesaving Rescue

The operation brought together seven officers whose actions were recognized during the 200 Club of Bergen County’s annual Valor Awards Dinner.

The personnel honored included Fort Lee Sergeant Andres Kim, Detective Min Sung Kim, Detective Christian Buonsanto, Officer Dimitri Koutroubinis, Officer Elias Lorenzo and Officer Thomas Mustardo.

Maywood Sergeant Christopher Nichols and his K-9 partner Phoenyx were also recognized for their role in locating the missing person.

The officers received the John R. Rinaldi Unit Citation Award, which recognizes exceptional teamwork and coordinated police service.

The department credited the combined efforts of the officers and the bloodhound with helping save the missing person’s life.

The award highlights how specialized police tracking resources can complement traditional patrol and investigative work during time-sensitive searches.

Two Bergen County Police Departments Receive Unit Citations

In addition to recognizing the individual officers, the 200 Club of Bergen County presented unit citation awards to both police departments.

Fort Lee Police Chief Matthew J. Hintze and Maywood Police Chief Terence R. Kenny accepted the honors on behalf of their respective agencies.

The recognition underscored the partnership between neighboring Bergen County departments during an emergency requiring specialized search capabilities.

The Maywood Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes Phoenyx, a bloodhound trained to follow human scent trails during missing-person searches and criminal investigations.

Bloodhounds can be particularly valuable when searching wooded, rocky or otherwise difficult terrain where a missing person’s location is unknown.

In this case, Phoenyx’s lengthy track brought officers close enough to hear someone calling for help.

For the officers involved, the awards formally recognized a coordinated rescue that depended on persistence, specialized training and fast action once the missing person was located.

For Phoenyx, the successful search added another example of the important role police dogs can play in bringing missing people home safely.