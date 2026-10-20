Florida Man Arrested at PortMiami For Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old

William Nikolas Moraitis was taken into custody October 19 after a Flagler County investigation into an alleged armed encounter at a teenager’s home.

BUNNELL, FL — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man at PortMiami Monday who was wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

William Nikolas Moraitis, 20, of Bunnell, faces a charge of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim between 12 and 15 years old. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant October 12 following an investigation that included DNA testing and messages exchanged before the alleged assault.

Teen reported assault to school deputy

The investigation began April 8, 2025, when the girl told a school resource deputy that Moraitis had sexually assaulted her at her home hours earlier.

She told investigators she had refused his request to come over, but he arrived unannounced around 1 a.m. Knowing he carried a gun, she said she felt compelled to let him enter through her window.

The girl reported seeing a firearm in his waistband, although he did not draw it. She told detectives she again refused his advances, but he did not stop.

Investigators determined that Moraitis left his Bunnell home at 12:45 a.m., arrived at the girl’s residence at 1:07 a.m. and departed 22 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said.

DNA and messages became evidence

Crime scene investigators collected evidence from the home, and the girl underwent a forensic examination. In November 2025, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that Moraitis’s DNA was found on her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives also cited an August 2024 exchange in which the girl told Moraitis she was turning 15. He responded that he was “too old” for her and would turn 18 in 12 days.

Authorities said he was 18 when the alleged assault occurred.

Sheriff credits victim’s prompt report

“This brave young lady went straight to her School Resource Deputy that same morning and reported what Moraitis did to her,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

“The victim’s fast reporting, his DNA, and his own words helped prove this case,” he said.