$2m powerball jackpot hits tiny pennsylvania town

A $1 Power Play upgrade doubled a Pennsylvania Lottery prize to $2 million at a Bradford County convenience store.

WYALUSING, PA – A $2 million Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Bradford County has turned a small Pennsylvania borough into the scene of a major lottery win. The ticket matched all five white balls in Wednesday night’s drawing, missing only the red Powerball before an optional Power Play feature doubled its prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Dandy Mini Mart, located at 223 State Street in Wyalusing Borough, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery’s October 22 announcement. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the seven-figure winner.

Wednesday’s drawing also ended without a jackpot winner, pushing the national Powerball jackpot to an estimated $674 million for Saturday, October 24. Meanwhile, the ticket sold in Wyalusing delivered $2 million without matching all six numbers.

Wyalusing Mini Mart Sells $2 Million Powerball Winner

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official drawing results, the winning white-ball numbers for Wednesday, October 21, were 1, 21, 44, 50 and 57.

The ticket sold at Dandy Mini Mart matched all five white balls, qualifying for Powerball’s standard $1 million second-tier prize.

But the ticket included Power Play, an optional feature that increases eligible non-jackpot prizes.

Wednesday’s Power Play multiplier was 2X, doubling the ticket’s prize from $1 million to $2 million.

Without the additional $1 Power Play option, the same five-number match would have paid $1 million.

The $2 million prize is subject to applicable tax withholding, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Dandy Mini Mart at 223 State Street will also collect a $10,000 retailer bonus, separate from the prize awarded on the winning ticket.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $674 Million

While the Wyalusing ticket delivered a major prize, no ticket nationwide matched all six numbers to claim Wednesday’s jackpot.

That pushed the advertised jackpot to an estimated $674 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The estimated cash value for the October 24 drawing is $283.9 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The jackpot amount is an estimated annuity value, while the cash option represents the estimated amount available before taxes to a winner choosing a lump-sum payment.

Wednesday’s drawing also produced thousands of smaller prizes across Pennsylvania.

More than 38,100 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts.

That total included more than 8,200 winning tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,700 winning tickets purchased with Double Play.

Double Play is a separate optional feature that enters a ticket’s numbers into another drawing for additional prizes.

The Wyalusing ticket’s $2 million prize came from its five-white-ball match in the main drawing and its Power Play enhancement.

Bradford County Lottery Win Comes With $10K Retailer Bonus

The Pennsylvania Lottery identified Dandy Mini Mart as the retailer that sold the winning ticket for the October 21 drawing.

The convenience store is located along State Street in Wyalusing, a Bradford County borough in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The $10,000 retailer bonus gives the business a financial benefit from selling the winning ticket.

The Lottery advises players who purchase winning tickets at retail locations to sign the back immediately and follow official prize-claim instructions.

Powerball prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. For Wednesday’s ticket, that deadline is October 21, 2027.

Players can review claim procedures through the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official website.

The Lottery also reported that it has contributed more than $38.2 billion since 1972 to programs supporting older Pennsylvanians, including transportation, prescription assistance, senior centers and meals.