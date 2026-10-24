A person sitting inside an F Street establishment was targeted by two suspects, one of whom allegedly assaulted the victim during the robbery.

WASHINGTON, DC – A late-night robbery inside a downtown DC business turned violent when two suspects targeted a seated customer, snatched the victim’s belongings and assaulted the person before escaping, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects, and investigators are now asking the public to help identify them.

Photo: robbery turns violent inside downtown dc business as two suspects flee

The robbery occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 4, inside an establishment in the 800 block of F Street Northwest. Police said the victim was sitting inside when one of two individuals took the victim’s property, and an assault occurred during an attempt to obtain the belongings.

Both suspects fled following the confrontation. On Friday, October 23, detectives released surveillance images as part of a public appeal, nearly three weeks after the robbery.

Victim Targeted While Sitting Inside F Street Establishment

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred at approximately 12:28 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street Northwest.

The victim was seated inside the establishment when the two suspects approached.

One of the individuals snatched the victim’s property, police reported.

During the encounter, one of the suspects assaulted the victim in an effort to obtain the person’s belongings.

The department did not specify what property was taken or disclose its value.

Investigators also did not provide details about the nature of the assault or indicate whether the victim required medical attention.

The incident occurred in Washington’s downtown commercial district, near restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses that attract visitors during evening and overnight hours.

Police did not identify the establishment by name.

Surveillance Cameras Capture Two Robbery Suspects

Investigators obtained surveillance footage showing the individuals sought in connection with the October 4 robbery.

The department released photographs of the suspects in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Police have not publicly identified either suspect or released a detailed physical description in the announcement.

The department also has not disclosed whether investigators believe the suspects knew the victim or whether the encounter was random.

Following the robbery and assault, both individuals fled the establishment.

Police did not specify their direction of travel or whether they left on foot or in a vehicle.

The surveillance images are now a central part of the effort to identify the individuals involved.

DC Police Offer $1,000 Reward for Robbery Tips

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident to contact investigators.

Residents can call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Police advise members of the public not to approach or confront the individuals.

The department offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a qualifying violent crime committed in the District.

No arrests were announced in the October 23 public appeal.

The investigation remains open as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the robbery and identify the two individuals captured on surveillance video.