Pennsylvania beverage store sells $1 million lottery winner

A Delaware County retailer sold a progressive Fast Play winner worth $1,084,348, earning the store a $10,000 bonus.

ASTON TOWNSHIP, PA – A $30 lottery ticket sold at a Delaware County beverage store has delivered a massive $1,084,348 payday after hitting the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cashnado progressive jackpot. The seven-figure prize was sold Tuesday, October 20, at Concord Beverage in Aston Township, instantly turning an ordinary Fast Play purchase into a million-dollar win.

The winning ticket came from Concord Beverage, located at 3478 Concord Road. The Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed the sale in an October 21 announcement and said the store will receive a separate $10,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

Unlike Powerball or Mega Millions, Cashnado does not require players to wait for a scheduled drawing. Its tickets are printed on demand, with the outcome determined when the ticket is generated, meaning a purchase can produce a major prize immediately.

Delaware County Beverage Store Sells Million-Dollar Winner

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Cashnado ticket was purchased October 20 at Concord Beverage in Aston Township.

The prize was worth $1,084,348, far above the game’s starting progressive jackpot of $400,000.

Cashnado is a $30 Fast Play game featuring a progressive top prize that increases above its initial value until a winning ticket is sold.

The Delaware County ticket captured that growing jackpot, producing a prize exceeding $1 million.

The winning sale also generated a $10,000 retailer bonus for Concord Beverage, separate from the prize awarded on the ticket.

The Lottery did not provide details about the circumstances of the purchase or how the prize money may be used.

How a $30 Cashnado Ticket Became Worth $1,084,348

Cashnado differs from traditional scratch-off lottery games because there is no coating to remove from the ticket.

According to the Lottery’s official Cashnado game information, the game offers a progressive top prize beginning at $400,000.

Players purchase tickets through participating Lottery retail terminals or self-service touchscreen vending machines.

Each ticket is printed when purchased, and players can determine whether it has won by reviewing the printed ticket or scanning it through an approved ticket-checking system.

There is no separate nightly drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Fast Play rules explain that these games combine elements of instant-win tickets with terminal-generated play.

For the Aston Township ticket, the progressive prize had climbed to $1,084,348 when the winning ticket was sold.

The prize represents a return of more than 36,000 times the $30 ticket price before taxes.

Pennsylvania Lottery Outlines Million-Dollar Prize Claim Rules

The Pennsylvania Lottery advises holders of major winning Fast Play tickets to sign the back immediately and contact the agency at 1-800-692-7481.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

For the winning Cashnado ticket sold October 20, 2026, that means the claim deadline is October 20, 2027, under the Lottery’s standard rules.

The ticket must also pass official validation before a prize can be paid.

Lottery winnings exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, meaning the amount ultimately received will be less than the advertised $1,084,348 prize after required taxes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s announcement confirms the winning ticket was sold at Concord Beverage but does not provide additional claim details.

For the Delaware County store, the jackpot sale brings a $10,000 retailer bonus and attention to its Concord Road location.