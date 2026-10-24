Police released surveillance images of a suspect accused of stealing packages from a residential building on P Street in broad daylight.

WASHINGTON, DC – A suspected package thief walked into the mailroom of a Northwest DC residential building and stole deliveries before disappearing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The afternoon burglary was captured on surveillance video, and detectives are now asking the public to help identify the individual responsible.

Photo: surveillance camera exposes suspected mailroom thief in northwest dc

The theft occurred August 10 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the unit block of P Street Northwest. Third District officers responded to a burglary report and determined that an unidentified suspect had entered the building’s mailroom, removed packages and fled.

More than two months later, investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect in an October 22 public appeal. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Suspect Enters Residential Mailroom and Steals Packages

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the residential building on August 10 after receiving a report of a burglary.

Investigators determined that the suspect entered the building’s mailroom and took packages before leaving the property.

The incident occurred during the afternoon, when deliveries may have been arriving or awaiting collection by residents.

Police did not disclose how many packages were stolen, what they contained or their total value.

The department also has not explained how the suspect gained access to the mailroom or whether the individual lived in or had any connection to the building.

The burglary occurred in the unit block of P Street Northwest, near the boundary of the Truxton Circle and Bloomingdale neighborhoods.

Detectives have not announced whether any of the stolen deliveries have been recovered.

Surveillance Camera Captures Suspected Package Thief

Investigators obtained video footage showing the individual sought in connection with the burglary.

The department released a surveillance photograph of the suspect in hopes that someone will recognize the person pictured.

The October 22 announcement did not include a detailed physical description or identify the suspect.

Police also have not disclosed whether the individual was seen arriving in a vehicle or leaving the area on foot.

The surveillance image is now a central part of the department’s public appeal, which seeks information about a burglary that occurred more than two months earlier.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not announced an arrest or criminal charges in connection with the incident.

DC Police Offer $1,000 Reward for Information

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the August 10 burglary to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

Residents can call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Police advise members of the public not to approach or confront the individual.

The department offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a qualifying crime committed in the District.

The case highlights a concern for apartment residents whose deliveries are stored in shared mailrooms or package areas. Unlike packages left outside individual homes, deliveries inside residential buildings may be accessible to people who enter common spaces.

The investigation remains open as detectives seek to identify the person seen on surveillance video and determine what happened to the stolen packages.