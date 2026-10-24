Pennsylvania casino sells scratch-off worth a staggering $4m

A $50 Ca$h Money ticket sold at Live! Casino Pittsburgh delivered a $4 million top prize, with the Westmoreland County retailer also collecting a bonus.

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Westmoreland County casino has delivered a staggering $4 million payday, making Live! Casino Pittsburgh the site of a major scratch-off win. The winning ticket came from the Lottery’s $50 Ca$h Money game, which offers a top prize of $4 million.

The ticket was sold at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located at 5260 Route 30 in Hempfield Township, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery announcement issued Wednesday, October 21. The casino will receive a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The seven-figure prize represents an enormous return on the game’s $50 purchase price. Pennsylvania Lottery officials confirmed the winning sale but did not provide details about when the ticket was purchased or the circumstances surrounding the win.

Casino Sells $4 Million Top-Prize Scratch-Off

The Pennsylvania Lottery identified Live! Casino Pittsburgh as the retailer responsible for selling the $4 million Ca$h Money ticket.

The casino is located along Route 30 in Hempfield Township, a busy commercial corridor in Westmoreland County.

Ca$h Money is a $50 scratch-off game featuring a maximum advertised prize of $4 million, according to the Lottery’s official game listing.

The ticket sold at the casino hit that maximum prize level, placing it among the state’s major scratch-off payouts.

The $4 million amount is the advertised prize before applicable tax withholding. Pennsylvania Lottery officials note that prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to required withholding.

The casino’s separate $10,000 bonus is awarded for selling the top-prize ticket and does not reduce the winner’s advertised prize.

How Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off Prizes Are Verified

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly across its retail network.

Neither the Lottery nor its retailers know in advance which locations will sell winning tickets.

The agency explained in its announcement that it learns where winning scratch-off tickets were sold only after a prize has been claimed.

That means the Hempfield Township announcement identifies a confirmed prize-winning sale, rather than a prediction about where a winning ticket might be found.

The Lottery did not disclose how many additional $4 million Ca$h Money prizes remained available at the time of its announcement.

Players can check current game information, prize details and rules through the Pennsylvania Lottery website.

What Happens After a $4 Million Scratch-Off Win?

Pennsylvania Lottery officials advise winning scratch-off players to sign the back of their tickets immediately and call 1-800-692-7481 for prize-claim assistance.

Unlike draw-game tickets, Pennsylvania scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game’s officially posted end-sale date. Players can verify that date through the Lottery’s website.

The Ca$h Money game originally offered five top prizes of $4 million each. The Lottery’s October 21 announcement did not specify how many remained available following the Hempfield Township win.

The announcement confirms that a winning prize was claimed but does not detail the circumstances of the purchase or how the money will be used.