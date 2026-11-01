Small-town new york market strikes lottery gold

One lucky ticket turns an Oriskany convenience store into a big-money winner.

ORISKANY, N.Y. – A small-town convenience store in Oneida County has sold a winning New York Lottery ticket worth $30,080.50, giving one lucky TAKE 5 player a five-figure payday following Thursday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Cliff’s Local Market on State Route 69 in Oriskany, according to lottery officials.

The ticket captured the top prize in the October 29 TAKE 5 Evening drawing, with the New York Lottery confirming that one top-prize-winning ticket was sold for the drawing. The retailer, located at 8429 State Route 69, is now the site of the latest lottery windfall in Central New York.

Lottery officials did not identify the ticket holder or announce whether the $30,080.50 prize had been claimed. Under New York Lottery rules, the winning ticket can be redeemed for up to one year after the drawing.

Oriskany Convenience Store Sells Winning TAKE 5 Ticket

Cliff’s Local Market, a familiar convenience store destination in the Oriskany area, sold the ticket that matched all five numbers in Thursday night’s TAKE 5 Evening drawing.

The prize is a significant payout for a game that costs just $1 per play and offers New Yorkers two chances to win every day.

Unlike Powerball and Mega Millions, TAKE 5 does not feature jackpots that roll over and grow into hundreds of millions of dollars. Instead, its top-prize pool is distributed among tickets matching all five numbers in each drawing.

For Thursday’s evening drawing, the lottery identified one top-prize-winning ticket worth $30,080.50.

The announcement did not provide the winning number combination, but the official results can be checked through the New York Lottery website.

Oneida County Lottery Player Has a Year to Claim Prize

The winning ticket was sold in Oriskany, a village in Oneida County, located west of Utica.

TAKE 5 drawings are conducted twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with players selecting five numbers between 1 and 39.

A top-prize-winning ticket must match all five numbers drawn during the corresponding afternoon or evening drawing.

New York Lottery rules allow winners one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. That gives the holder of Thursday’s ticket until October 29, 2027, to claim the $30,080.50 payout.

New York Lottery Reports Billions in School Funding

The latest Oriskany win comes as the New York Lottery continues operating games that support public education across the state.

The agency reported contributing $3.6 billion to New York public schools during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The lottery offers several draw games, including TAKE 5, Numbers, Win 4, Cash4Life, Powerball and Mega Millions, alongside various scratch-off tickets.

New Yorkers experiencing gambling-related problems can access confidential assistance through New York’s problem gambling support services, by calling 1-877-846-7369 or texting HOPENY to 467369.