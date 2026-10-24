Westchester Man Gets Prison for Shoving Stranger Onto NYC Subway Tracks

Andrew Pashinin was sentenced Friday for pushing a stranger onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station in 2024, moments before a train arrived.

BROOKLYN, NY – A Westchester County man who shoved a stranger onto subway tracks moments before an approaching train entered a Brooklyn station was sentenced Friday to three and a half years in prison. The punishment comes nearly two years after the frightening attack, which left the victim scrambling to escape the tracks seconds before the train arrived.

Andrew Pashinin, 20, of Harrison, New York, was sentenced October 23 by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Tomlinson following his conviction for first-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The December 7, 2024, attack occurred at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said Pashinin approached the 33-year-old victim with a knife, began filming him and followed him after a verbal dispute. He then pushed the man from behind onto the southbound D train tracks, where the victim managed to climb back onto the platform just before a train entered the station.

Knife and Camera Preceded 2024 Subway Track Attack

According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, the incident unfolded at approximately 11:35 a.m. on December 7, 2024.

The victim was standing on the southbound D train platform when Pashinin pulled out a knife and approached him from behind.

Pashinin then put away the weapon, took out a camera and began recording the man.

A verbal dispute developed between the two before the victim attempted to walk away.

Instead of allowing the encounter to end, Pashinin followed the man and shoved him from behind onto the tracks.

The victim managed to pull himself back onto the platform seconds before a train entered the station.

He suffered pain and bruising but avoided being struck by the train.

Pashinin fled the scene following the attack.

Prosecutors did not indicate that the victim knew Pashinin before the encounter.

Westchester Man Convicted Following Brooklyn Jury Trial

The investigation led to Pashinin’s arrest on January 21, 2025, more than a month after the attack.

He was subsequently prosecuted in Brooklyn Supreme Court, where a jury found him guilty on August 24, 2026.

The convictions included first-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Friday, October 23, Justice Rhonda Tomlinson sentenced Pashinin to three and a half years in prison, followed by two years of post-release supervision.

The sentence closes a major chapter in the criminal case that began with an attack on a subway platform nearly 23 months earlier.

Assistant District Attorneys Ashley Infante and Madison Penn prosecuted the case under the supervision of Blue Zone Trial Bureau Chief Douglas Marquez.

The District Attorney’s Office also acknowledged the investigative work of NYPD Detective Nathanial Ullman and members of its Digital Evidence Lab.

Brooklyn District Attorney Responds to Prison Sentence

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described the 2024 incident as an attack that placed the victim in immediate danger of death.

“It is every New Yorker’s worst fear to be senselessly shoved without warning onto the subway tracks,” Gonzalez said in Friday’s sentencing announcement.

“Today’s sentence holds this defendant accountable for doing just that.”

Gonzalez also noted how narrowly the victim escaped serious harm.

“Thankfully, the victim in this case was able to safely get off the tracks just before a train entered the station,” he said.

The case drew attention to the danger of unprovoked assaults near active subway tracks, where victims may have little time to react before a train arrives.

For Pashinin, the consequences now include a state prison term and supervision following his release.

The October 23 sentencing marks the latest development in a case dating back to December 2024, not a new subway attack.