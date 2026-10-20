Woman Poisoned Friend’s Tea During Meeting Over Bank Accounts

A Hackensack woman faces aggravated assault charges after prosecutors say she drugged a beverage at a Fort Lee restaurant, leaving the victim hospitalized for several days.

FORT LEE, NJ — A woman who arranged to meet an acquaintance about unauthorized activity in her bank accounts instead drank allegedly poisoned tea and collapsed outside a Fort Lee restaurant, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Rohweniven Bacani, 52, of Hackensack, is charged with third-degree aggravated assault. Detectives arrested her outside her home October 15 following a weeks-long investigation.

Tea was waiting when victim arrived

The victim agreed to meet Bacani at the restaurant September 8 to discuss unauthorized banking activity she had discovered in financial accounts to which Bacani had shared access, prosecutors said.

When the victim arrived, Bacani was already seated with a cup of tea waiting for her. The woman drank some but stopped after noticing an unusual taste.

She subsequently collapsed while leaving the restaurant and awoke in a hospital without knowing how she had arrived, according to investigators.

Investigators allege drug was added to beverage

Leonia police learned of the possible poisoning September 11, while the woman was hospitalized following a serious medical episode. She told investigators she believed an acquaintance had poisoned her.

A joint investigation with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Bacani allegedly added a benzodiazepine, a controlled dangerous substance, to the tea.

The victim spent several days in the hospital and was recovering, prosecutors said in the October 16 announcement.

Suspect arrested outside Hackensack home

Bacani was charged October 14 and arrested the following day by Bergen County detectives and Leonia police.