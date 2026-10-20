Kingsland Avenue Bridge Closures Set for Wednesday and Thursday

Lyndhurst police say the bridge will close intermittently Wednesday and remain closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

LYNDHURST, NJ — Drivers should plan alternate routes as closures affect the Kingsland Avenue Bridge on Wednesday, October 21, and Thursday, October 22, according to an updated notice from Lyndhurst police.

Wednesday closures will be intermittent

The bridge will close periodically between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not provide specific times or durations for individual closures.

Thursday closure lasts seven hours

On Thursday, the bridge will remain closed throughout the 9 a.m.–4 p.m. window.

“Please plan alternate route,” the department advised. The notice did not identify a designated detour or explain the reason for the closures.