Swat team raids rio grande home, man faces meth distribution charges

A joint investigation led to a SWAT-assisted search of a Rio Grande home, where authorities seized methamphetamine and suspected drug distribution paraphernalia.

RIO GRANDE, NJ – A 53-year-old Rio Grande man is facing multiple drug charges after a joint narcotics investigation led authorities to search his home Wednesday, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The operation involved local police, federal investigators and a regional SWAT team.

Joseph M. Quinn was arrested October 21 after investigators executed a court-authorized search warrant at his residence. Authorities reported finding less than half an ounce of methamphetamine along with items they described as paraphernalia associated with drug distribution.

Quinn was charged with three offenses, including third-degree drug distribution and possession of methamphetamine. He was processed and released on his own recognizance with a summons, pending future court proceedings.

SWAT Team Joins Raid at Rio Grande Residence

The investigation was conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force, which announced the operation Wednesday.

According to Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super, investigators concluded a joint investigation into suspected distribution of controlled dangerous substances in Rio Grande.

The same day, officers executed a search warrant at Quinn’s residence.

The operation involved the prosecutor’s task force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team.

During the search, investigators seized a quantity of methamphetamine weighing less than half an ounce, along with various items of suspected drug distribution paraphernalia.

The prosecutor’s office did not disclose the exact weight of the seized drugs, the street address of the property or the length of the investigation.

Authorities also did not announce the seizure of any firearms or identify additional defendants.

Three Drug Charges Filed Against Rio Grande Resident

Following the search, Quinn was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, a third-degree crime under New Jersey law.

He also faces a third-degree charge of possession of methamphetamine and a fourth-degree charge of possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a conviction for a third-degree crime can carry a state prison sentence of three to five years, although the outcome of any case depends on the charges proved, applicable sentencing law and the defendant’s circumstances.

Quinn was not held in custody following processing. He was released on his own recognizance after receiving a summons complaint requiring him to appear in court.

No court date was included in Wednesday’s announcement.

The charges are accusations and have not been proven in court. Quinn is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Cape May County Prosecutor Calls for Continued Drug Enforcement

Prosecutor Sutherland said his office intends to continue coordinating with federal, state and municipal law enforcement agencies to investigate illegal drug distribution and unlawful firearm possession.

The joint operation in Rio Grande brought together several agencies with different investigative and tactical responsibilities, including federal Homeland Security Investigations personnel.

The prosecutor’s office encouraged Cape May County residents to report suspected criminal activity.

Anyone with information can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through cmcpo.tips.