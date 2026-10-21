Armed robbery crew strikes three times in 90 minutes across northeast dc

DC police are hunting suspects who allegedly used a green Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia plates during a string of overnight gunpoint robberies.

WASHINGTON, DC – A group of armed robbery suspects struck three locations across Northeast DC early Tuesday morning, threatening victims with a gun before demanding their belongings, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Investigators believe the same vehicle was used in all three incidents, which unfolded within approximately 90 minutes.

The suspects reportedly traveled in a green Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Virginia license plates, exiting the vehicle to confront victims at gunpoint. The robberies occurred near 5th and K streets, on Morse Street and along Elkington Place between 1:23 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. on October 20.

DC police have released a photograph of the vehicle and are asking residents to help identify those responsible. Authorities have not announced any arrests or disclosed how many individuals participated in the robberies.

Three Gunpoint Robberies Reported Across Northeast DC

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first robbery occurred around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 5th and K streets Northeast.

Investigators reported that the suspects exited a green Hyundai Santa Fe, displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.

Approximately two minutes later, at 1:25 a.m., another armed robbery was reported in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast.

The third incident occurred roughly 90 minutes later, at approximately 2:55 a.m., in the 1500 block of Elkington Place Northeast.

Police described the same method in each robbery: suspects exiting the Hyundai, brandishing a firearm and demanding property.

The department has not specified what was taken during the robberies or whether any of the victims suffered injuries.

Investigators documented the three cases under incident numbers 26150270, 26150267 and 26150285.

Green Hyundai Santa Fe With Virginia Plates Sought

The vehicle is a central focus of the investigation because police say it was used during each robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a photograph of the suspected getaway vehicle, identifying it as a green Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia registration.

Police have not publicly provided the license plate number or released detailed descriptions of the suspects.

The three locations span separate areas of Northeast DC, with the first two robberies reported just minutes apart near the NoMa and Union Market areas.

The third occurred farther east on Elkington Place.

Investigators have classified the incidents as a robbery pattern, indicating they are examining the cases together based on the reported similarities.

The police announcement did not specify how many suspects were inside the vehicle or whether the same firearm was involved in all three incidents.

DC Police Offer $10,000 Reward for Armed Robbery Tips

Detectives are seeking information from anyone who recognizes the green Hyundai Santa Fe or knows who may have been involved in the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Police advise residents not to approach or confront the suspects.

The department offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a qualifying violent crime in the District.