Woman left burned in plumsted woods; saddle brook man charged with attempted murder

Justin Martin, 36, was arrested in Asbury Park after authorities say he caused a woman’s burns and smoke inhalation before leaving her stranded Thursday.

PLUMSTED, NJ — A Saddle Brook man faces attempted murder and aggravated arson charges after authorities say he injured a woman in a wooded area of Plumsted Township and drove away, leaving her stranded with burns and smoke inhalation.

Justin Martin, 36, was charged Friday, October 16, in connection with the incident a day earlier, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced. The woman was taken to Temple University Burn Center in Philadelphia, where authorities reported her in stable condition.

Plumsted police and emergency medical personnel responded to woods near Hawkin Road and Success Road at approximately 1:36 p.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported a female burn victim. Responders found the woman in distress.

Justin martin

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators determined Martin caused her injuries while the two were in the wooded area, then fled in a vehicle. Authorities did not disclose how the fire started or identify a motive.

Detectives locate suspect after midnight

Detectives found Martin in Asbury Park at approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday and arrested him without incident. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Plumsted police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit conducted the investigation. Police in Asbury Park, Eatontown and Keansburg, along with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, also assisted.

The charges are allegations, and Martin is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.