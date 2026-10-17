Aberdeen PBA Local 163 is inviting businesses, community groups and students to decorate trunks for its October 24 event at Matawan-Aberdeen Regional High School.

ABERDEEN, NJ — Aberdeen Township PBA Local 163 is seeking more decorated trunks for its Trunk or Treat celebration on Saturday, October 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Matawan-Aberdeen Regional High School.

Photo: more trunks needed for aberdeen pba’s halloween celebration

Local businesses, organizations, school groups and residents are welcome to participate in the Aberdeen Township event. Organizers hope additional volunteers will help expand this year’s celebration.

“This year, our PBA Local 163 aims to make the event bigger and better than ever before, but we need more trunks to achieve this!” organizers said.

Students can earn community service hours

High school students from any school who register and set up a trunk will earn community service hours, according to the PBA.

Participants can register by contacting Ptl. Frank Maisano. Families are invited to attend the Halloween celebration and join the community activities.

“Decorate your trunk, bring the family, and help us make this year’s Trunk or Treat one to remember,” organizers said.