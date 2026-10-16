New Jersey Massage Therapist Charged With Sexually Assaulting Five Women Released from Jail

A Plainsboro man faces six criminal charges after five women reported being sexually assaulted or subjected to unwanted sexual contact while receiving massages at a Skillman establishment.

MONTGOMERY, NJ — A 44-year-old massage therapist from Plainsboro has been arrested after five women accused him of sexual misconduct during appointments at a massage therapy business in Somerset County.

A judge has since released him from jail pending trial.

Riyas Abdulkhaderkunju, 44, of Plainsboro, faces one count of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

The investigation began June 26, 2026, when Montgomery Township police responded to a 911 call from a massage therapy establishment along Route 206 in Skillman.

A woman reported that Abdulkhaderkunju had sexually assaulted her while she was receiving a massage.

Investigation identifies four additional alleged victims

Montgomery police responded to the business at approximately 7:12 p.m. and interviewed the woman who reported the initial assault.

Detectives launched an investigation involving the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

During that investigation, authorities identified four additional women who reported similar incidents involving Abdulkhaderkunju while receiving massages at the same establishment.

All four women were interviewed by investigators.

Prosecutors have not identified the massage business or disclosed when the additional alleged incidents occurred.

Suspect arrested in Plainsboro, later released from jail

Investigators arrested Abdulkhaderkunju in Plainsboro on September 24.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and five counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Following his arrest, Abdulkhaderkunju was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing. Authorities confirmed that he has since been released from custody.

As a condition of his release, Abdulkhaderkunju is prohibited from contacting any of the alleged victims.

The prosecutor’s office did not disclose additional conditions of his release.

Prosecutors seek additional information

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Chief of County Detectives Meredith McKay and Montgomery Township Police Chief Silvio Bet are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact authorities.

Anyone with information can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at 908-359-3222.

Anonymous information can also be submitted through SCPO.TIPS or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

The Plainsboro Police Department assisted in the investigation.