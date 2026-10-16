Jackson Township Announces $1.6 Million Road Paving and Traffic Safety Projects Across Town

Township says road resurfacing, new sidewalks, speed humps and radar speed signs will be installed throughout Jackson, with construction beginning in the coming weeks and continuing into spring 2027.

JACKSON, NJ — Jackson Township is preparing to launch a $1.645 million road improvement program that will repave neighborhood streets, add sidewalks and introduce traffic-calming measures designed to address speeding and pedestrian safety concerns.

Mayor Jennifer Kuhn announced Thursday that construction under the township’s 2025 Capital Road Improvement Program will begin in the coming weeks, with work expected to continue through spring 2027.

The improvements include road resurfacing, ADA-compliant curb ramps, new sidewalks, radar speed feedback signs and speed tables at locations throughout Jackson Township.

Kuhn identified road maintenance and traffic safety as priorities when she took office in October 2025.

“I am extremely excited to see these improvements finally moving forward,” Kuhn said. “Addressing our roads and infrastructure was one of the first things I tackled after being sworn in as Mayor, and now, a year later, we are beginning projects that residents have been waiting far too long to see completed.”

Roads scheduled for repaving

The township identified the following locations for resurfacing and related improvements:

Linda Drive: Milling and repaving between Hope Chapel Road and White Road.

Louisiana Parkway: Repaving between New Hampshire Street and Brookwood Parkway, with additional improvements near Illinois Drive, New Hampshire Street, Alaska Avenue and Nevada Court.

Calvary Court, Shepherds Way and Mt. Olive Lane: Full-width repaving and reconstruction of ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Durell Drive: Full-width repaving and accessible curb ramp improvements.

Stonehenge Court: Targeted repaving to repair a failed pavement section near the intersection.

New sidewalks planned along Bartley Road and South New Prospect Road

The program also includes pedestrian improvements along two township roadways.

On Bartley Road, new sidewalks will be installed along the west side between Cedar Knoll Court and Holbrook Little League.

The work includes driveway apron improvements, road base repairs and ADA-compliant curb ramps.

On South New Prospect Road, the township will install sidewalks along the east side between Bethel Church Road and Pointe Circle, along with driveway apron improvements.

Speed tables and radar signs coming to several neighborhoods

Jackson will install traffic-calming devices along several residential streets to encourage drivers to reduce speed.

Road Planned improvements Beam Avenue Four speed tables between Tilford Street and Manhattan Street Manhattan Street Four radar speed feedback signs Patterson Road Two speed tables Woodlane Road Four radar speed feedback signs Yorkshire Drive and Buckingham Drive Six radar speed feedback signs combined

The projects also include pavement striping and upgraded traffic signs.

Speed tables are raised sections of pavement designed to slow vehicles while providing a more gradual crossing than traditional speed bumps.

Radar speed feedback signs display approaching motorists’ speeds to encourage compliance with posted limits.

Construction expected to continue into 2027

Township officials held a preconstruction meeting October 7 with paving contractor L&L Paving, engineering consultant T&M Associates, the Jackson Police Traffic Safety Unit and the Department of Public Works.

Construction schedules will be coordinated with the contractor, and the order in which individual roads will be completed has not yet been announced.

Residents should expect temporary construction activity, possible traffic delays and changing travel patterns in affected neighborhoods.

Work will continue into spring 2027, weather permitting.