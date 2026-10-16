Threats Against Three Philadelphia Schools Trigger Lockdown and Evacuations Friday Morning

Police believe the same caller threatened three Philadelphia schools, forcing students and staff into emergency safety procedures before investigators determined all three threats were unfounded.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Three Philadelphia schools were placed under emergency security procedures Friday morning, October 16, after authorities received threats that investigators believe originated from the same caller.

The incidents prompted a lockdown at Masterman School and evacuations at the School of the Future and Benjamin Franklin High School, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police responded to each location, conducted security assessments and ultimately determined that all three threats were unfounded.

Normal school operations resumed at all three locations by 10:28 a.m.

Masterman School placed on lockdown

The first reported emergency involved Masterman School at 1699 Spring Garden Street.

School officials initiated a lockdown at approximately 8:30 a.m. while police assessed the reported threat.

Authorities cleared the school at 9:31 a.m., approximately one hour after the lockdown began.

Two additional schools evacuated

Benjamin Franklin High School, located at 550 North Broad Street, initiated an evacuation at approximately 9:28 a.m.

Normal operations resumed at 9:56 a.m.

At the School of the Future, located at 4021 Parkside Avenue, an evacuation began at approximately 9:32 a.m.

Students and staff were permitted to return to normal school activities at 10:28 a.m.

Police investigating source of threats

Preliminary information indicates that the threats targeting all three schools came from the same caller.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the threats, whether the caller has been identified or whether any suspects are being questioned.

No arrests were announced in the initial police report.

The Philadelphia Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the calls.

All three schools were cleared following police assessments, and no credible threats were identified.