NJ Morning Commute: Lincoln Tunnel Trip Hits 75 Minutes as Crashes Close Highway Lanes

Tuesday’s traffic reports show an eight-mile Parkway backup, injury crashes on I-287 and Route 3, and delays near the Turnpike’s Goethals Bridge exit.

NEW JERSEY — Drivers faced travel times of up to 75 minutes approaching the Lincoln Tunnel and an eight-mile backup on the Garden State Parkway Tuesday morning, October 20, while injury crashes closed lanes on I-287 and Route 3, according to 511NJ alerts issued through 8 a.m.

Lincoln Tunnel travel times top an hour

At 7:50 a.m., the reported trip from New Jersey Turnpike Exit 16E to the New York side was 70–75 minutes through the Lincoln Tunnel’s south tube and 70 minutes through its center tube. All lanes were open.

At the Holland Tunnel, the trip to New York was approximately 30 minutes from either Turnpike Exit 14C or Route 139 at Tonnelle Circle as of 7:59 a.m.

Injury crashes close lanes in South Plainfield and Rutherford

An injury crash on I-287 southbound, south of Exit 4 for Durham Road in South Plainfield, closed the left lane of three as of 7:46 a.m.

On Route 3 eastbound in Rutherford, an injury crash west of Route 17 closed two right lanes of four as of 7:28 a.m. The alerts did not provide details about the injuries.

Turnpike crash blocks lane on Goethals Bridge exit ramp

A crash blocked the right lane of the southbound Turnpike exit ramp at Interchange 13 for I-278 and the Goethals Bridge in Elizabeth as of 7:22 a.m.

Related backups stretched 2½ miles on the southbound outer roadway approaching Interchange 13 and one mile on the inner roadway near the interchange. Mainline lanes remained open.

Farther north, a crash on the northbound Turnpike/I-95 express lanes in Englewood, south of Exit 72, had vehicles on the right shoulder. All travel lanes were open as of 7:24 a.m.

Parkway traffic backs up eight miles

The Garden State Parkway northbound had an eight-mile delay from north of the Colonia Service Area in Woodbridge to Exit 140 in Union as of 7:52 a.m. All lanes were open.

Other reported slowdowns included: