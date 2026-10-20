$31.3 Million in Maryland Lottery Wins as Two Tickets Top $1 Million

Two seven-figure prizes headline a massive week as Maryland Lottery winnings exceed $31.3 million statewide.

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Lottery players won more than $31.3 million across all games last week, with a $1.45 million FAST PLAY jackpot in Chester and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Middle River leading the biggest prizes. The winning streak included 44 tickets worth at least $10,000 between October 12 and October 18.

The largest prize came Thursday, October 15, when Bakers Liquors at 1500 Postal Road in Chester sold a FAST PLAY 20X Cash ticket worth $1,452,675. Two days later, Royal Farms at 12545 Eastern Avenue in Middle River sold a $1 million Powerball ticket in Saturday night’s drawing.

The Powerball win came as the game’s jackpot climbed to an estimated $607 million for Monday, October 19, with a cash option of $255.7 million. The Maryland Lottery said the jackpot has been growing since August 12, while players across the state have collected nearly $4.5 million in Powerball prizes during that run.

Million-Dollar Tickets Lead Maryland’s Biggest Lottery Wins

The week’s largest individual prize came from the 20X Cash FAST PLAY game, which delivered a progressive jackpot of $1,452,675 at Bakers Liquors in Chester, Queen Anne’s County.

The ticket was sold October 15 and remained unclaimed as of Monday’s Lottery announcement.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced another seven-figure prize when a ticket sold at Royal Farms in Middle River matched all five white balls, earning $1 million.

That store, located at 12545 Eastern Avenue, has previously sold other significant Maryland Lottery winners, including a $100,000 scratch-off prize earlier this year.

Middle River has also experienced other major Powerball wins during the current jackpot run.

The $1 million ticket was one of 13 Maryland Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 sold since the jackpot was last won August 12.

Other major Powerball prizes during that period included $200,000 in College Park, $150,000 in North Beach and $100,000 prizes in Baltimore and Hyattsville.

Eight additional tickets won $50,000 apiece in Baltimore, Bethesda, California, Gaithersburg, Lutherville, Middle River, Silver Spring and Waldorf.

$500K Scratch-Off and $108K Racetrax Ticket Add to Winning Week

Several other Maryland Lottery games delivered substantial prizes during the October 12–18 period.

A Gifts of Green scratch-off ticket sold at Kettering BP, 10604 Campus Way South in Upper Marlboro, produced a $500,000 prize.

Another scratch-off player won $100,000 on a High Voltage ticket purchased at Marathon, 7600 Annapolis Road in Lanham.

Racetrax also produced a six-figure result, with a ticket sold October 12 at 7-Eleven, 7311 Washington Boulevard in Elkridge, winning $108,470.

Four scratch-off tickets won $50,000 each. They were sold at Shell Food Mart in Adelphi, USA Fuel in Callaway, Carroll Mart in Dundalk and Wawa in Laurel.

Two additional scratch-off tickets delivered $30,000 prizes, with winning sales recorded at Speedy Mart on Harford Road in Baltimore and Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro.

The Lottery also reported a $20,000 Powerball Xs & Os ticket sold at Walmart, 2132 Old Snow Hill Road in Pocomoke City.

That game debuted in September, making the Worcester County ticket one of its notable early winners.

Three $50K Tickets Sold at One Waldorf Store

The week’s results included several instances of multiple winning tickets sold at the same location.

Dash In at 2007 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf sold three Bonus Match 5 tickets worth $50,000 each for the October 15 drawing.

Together, those tickets represented $150,000 in prizes from one retailer.

Another Bonus Match 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold October 12 at Giant, 9200 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City.

Pick 5 produced eight $25,000 tickets during the week, including three sold October 15 at 7 Star Mini Market, 200 West Franklin Street in Hagerstown.

Other $25,000 Pick 5 tickets were sold in Arbutus, Baltimore and Waldorf.

Racetrax contributed several additional five-figure wins beyond the $108,470 Elkridge prize.

Those included $36,647.50 in Edgewood, $22,769 in Baltimore, $15,439.50 in Pikesville, $12,767.30 in Laurel, $11,543.20 in Derwood and $10,186 at Costas Inn in Baltimore.

The statewide list also included numerous $10,000 scratch-off prizes at retailers in Belcamp, Easton, Fort Washington, Frederick, Gambrills, Germantown, Landover, Parkville, Riverdale and Wheaton.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $607 Million for Monday Drawing

The Maryland Lottery reported that Monday night’s estimated Powerball jackpot had reached $607 million, with a $255.7 million cash option.

While the jackpot continued growing, Maryland players were still winning substantial prizes in the game’s lower tiers.

The October 17 $1 million ticket in Middle River was the largest Powerball prize sold in Maryland during the latest reporting week.

According to the Maryland Lottery, draw-game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing date. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase, while scratch-off expiration dates vary by game.

Prizes exceeding $25,000 must be claimed through the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which operates by appointment.

Players are encouraged to sign the backs of winning tickets and store them securely. Claim information is available through the Lottery’s official prize redemption guide.