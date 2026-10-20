An argument turned violent in Northwest DC, leaving a man hospitalized and police searching for a suspect caught on camera.

WASHINGTON, DC – A late-night confrontation in Northwest DC ended with a man stabbed and rushed to a hospital, and police are now asking the public to help identify the suspect. The Metropolitan Police Department released a photograph of the individual sought in connection with the October 15 attack on Banner Lane.

Photo: man stabbed during late-night fight in northwest dc

The stabbing occurred Thursday around 10:09 p.m. in the unit block of Banner Lane Northwest. First District officers responding to a report of violence found an adult man suffering from a stab wound, although he was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators determined that an altercation had escalated into violence when the suspect allegedly stabbed the man.

Argument Turns Into Knife Attack on Banner Lane

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s October 19 announcement, First District officers responded to Banner Lane shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers discovered the injured man at the scene and requested emergency medical assistance.

The victim was conscious and breathing despite suffering a stab wound. Police have not disclosed the location or severity of his injury or provided an update on his condition.

Detectives determined that the stabbing followed an altercation, but the department has not explained what triggered the confrontation.

Authorities also have not disclosed whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

The case is being investigated as an assault with a dangerous weapon involving a knife.

Police Release Suspect Photograph in Northwest DC Stabbing

Investigators have released an image of the person they are seeking to identify in connection with the attack.

The photograph was included in the department’s public announcement Monday, four days after the stabbing.

Residents can view the police-released suspect photograph and contact investigators if they recognize the individual.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect or announced an arrest.

The department has also not released a detailed physical description or information about the suspect’s movements after the attack.

The stabbing adds to ongoing violent crime investigations in Washington, DC, where police regularly seek public assistance identifying individuals captured in surveillance photographs.

In this case, investigators hope the released image will help establish the suspect’s identity and advance the investigation.

DC Police Offer $10K Reward for Information

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for violent crimes in the District.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the October 15 stabbing should contact police at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be submitted by texting 50411.

Police specifically urge members of the public not to approach or confront the person being sought.

The department’s announcement did not identify a possible motive or indicate whether investigators have recovered the knife.

The case remains under investigation as detectives work to identify the suspect and determine the full circumstances surrounding the attack.