$50K Powerball Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven in Queens

A Monday night Powerball drawing delivered a five-figure prize to a ticket purchased at a neighborhood convenience store.

COLLEGE POINT, NY – A 7-Eleven in Queens has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, putting a College Point convenience store on the New York Lottery’s latest list of winning retailers. The ticket won a third-tier prize in Monday night’s drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that the winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, located at 127-02 14th Avenue in College Point. The ticket earned its $50,000 prize in the October 19 Powerball drawing.

The win brings another substantial lottery prize to northern Queens, where the 14th Avenue store has been identified as the retailer behind Monday’s winning ticket.

College Point 7-Eleven Sells $50K Powerball Winner

The $50,000 prize is Powerball’s standard third-tier payout, awarded when a ticket matches four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

Players choose five white-ball numbers from a field of 1 through 69 and a separate red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

The October 19 drawing produced a third-prize-winning ticket sold at the College Point 7-Eleven.

The Lottery’s announcement confirmed the retailer and prize amount but did not provide the ticket’s number combination or indicate whether the numbers were selected manually or through Quick Pick.

Queens Convenience Store Lands Major Lottery Prize

The winning sale brings attention to the 7-Eleven at 127-02 14th Avenue in College Point, a waterfront neighborhood in northern Queens.

Although the ticket did not win the Powerball jackpot, the third-tier prize still represents a $50,000 payout.

Under New York Lottery rules, draw-game prizes generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

That means the October 19 ticket has a claim deadline of October 19, 2027.

Players can check official winning numbers and review claim procedures through the Lottery’s website.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during fiscal year 2025–2026.