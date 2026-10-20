Gabby’s mother and bonus mother joined law enforcement, judges and advocates to spotlight domestic violence prevention and support for survivors.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – The family of Gabby Petito brought a powerful message about domestic violence awareness to Rockland County, joining prosecutors, judges, law enforcement officers and community advocates at an annual criminal justice conference focused on protecting survivors and preventing abuse.

Nichole Schmidt and Tara Petito, Gabby’s mother and bonus mother, represented the Gabby Petito Foundation at the Rockland County STOP FEAR Criminal Justice Subcommittee’s 2026 Annual Conference. The gathering brought together criminal justice professionals, students, educators and advocates committed to addressing domestic violence.

Photo: gabby petito's family brings powerful message to rockland county

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office participated in the event, emphasizing the importance of recognizing abuse, reporting incidents and connecting victims with services. The conference also highlighted the county’s coordinated response network, which offers assistance ranging from housing and counseling to legal support and safety planning.

Gabby Petito Foundation Shares Message of Awareness and Prevention

The Gabby Petito Foundation was established following the death of Gabby Petito, whose disappearance and killing in 2021 brought widespread national attention to domestic violence.

Her mother, Nichole Schmidt, and bonus mother, Tara Petito, have continued working to turn the family’s tragedy into efforts aimed at education, prevention and survivor support.

At the Rockland County conference, the foundation’s presence helped reinforce the importance of identifying warning signs and encouraging people experiencing domestic violence to seek assistance.

The event drew representatives from law enforcement, the judiciary, probation services, education and community advocacy organizations.

Their participation reflected the conference’s emphasis on a coordinated approach to domestic violence rather than relying on law enforcement intervention alone.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office described the foundation’s mission as using Gabby’s story to inspire action, promote education and encourage the recognition and reporting of domestic violence.

Rockland Prosecutors Highlight Challenges Facing Survivors

Joseph Barca, division chief of the County Court and Special Victims Division of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, delivered remarks addressing the challenges domestic violence survivors face.

According to the district attorney’s office, Barca discussed the courage required for survivors to come forward and the devastating impact domestic violence can have on families throughout Rockland County.

The conference also emphasized the work of the STOP FEAR Coalition, Rockland County’s coordinated community response initiative.

The coalition brings together a network of agencies and service providers to assist people experiencing domestic violence.

Available support includes safety resources, emergency or transitional housing assistance, counseling, legal support and individualized safety planning.

The district attorney’s office described the coordinated network as a protective system designed to help survivors access assistance through multiple participating organizations.

The approach recognizes that escaping an abusive situation can involve more than reporting a crime, particularly when housing, financial security, family responsibilities and personal safety are involved.

Rockland County Offers Support for Domestic Violence Survivors

The conference took place Friday, October 16, at Rockland Community College in the Ellipse at the Technology Building. Organized through the STOP F.E.A.R. Coalition, the event focused on how criminal justice professionals and community organizations can improve their response to domestic violence.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office reinforced that residents do not have to navigate domestic violence situations alone.

The office encouraged anyone with information or concerns to contact prosecutors at 845-638-5001. Confidential information can also be submitted through the Tip411 service or by emailing ConfidentialDA@rocklandda.org.

The Center for Safety & Change also operates a 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 845-634-3344 and a 24-hour text line at 845-286-4997.

The district attorney’s office summarized its prevention message with four words: “Recognize it. Report it. Prevent it. End it.”

For the Petito family, the conference represented another opportunity to turn Gabby’s story into an effort to protect others. For Rockland County’s criminal justice community, it reinforced the importance of connecting survivors with assistance before violence escalates.