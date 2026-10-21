An 18-year-old was robbed of his phone, credit card and cash while standing on a subway platform Saturday night.

BRONX, NY – An 18-year-old man waiting on a Bronx subway platform was robbed by a knife-wielding stranger who took his cellphone, credit card and cash before escaping on foot, according to the NYPD. Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The robbery occurred Saturday, October 17, at approximately 10 p.m. on the northbound platform of the East 180th Street subway station, which serves the 2 and 5 subway lines. Investigators say an unidentified man approached the teenager, brandished a knife and forcibly took his belongings.

Photo: knife-wielding robber targets teen at bronx subway station, nypd says

The suspect fled the station area on foot, and his whereabouts were not established in the police announcement. The NYPD has not disclosed the value of the stolen property or reported whether the victim suffered any injuries.

Teen Confronted by Armed Robber on Subway Platform

According to an NYPD Crime Stoppers alert, the victim was standing on the northbound platform when the unidentified man approached him.

The suspect displayed a knife and forcibly removed the teenager’s property during the encounter.

The stolen items included a cellphone, a credit card and an undetermined amount of cash.

Police have not specified whether the suspect threatened the victim verbally or made physical contact beyond the reported theft.

The department also has not disclosed whether other passengers witnessed the robbery or whether trains were arriving at the station when it occurred.

The incident took place within the NYPD’s 48th Precinct and Transit District 12 coverage areas.

Suspect Escapes After East 180th Street Robbery

The suspect fled on foot after taking the teenager’s belongings, according to police.

Investigators have not released information about the direction he traveled or whether he remained within the subway system.

The East 180th Street station is a major Bronx subway stop serving riders on the 2 and 5 lines.

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m., when the victim was waiting on the northbound platform.

Police have not announced an arrest or publicly identified the suspect.

The department’s Crime Stoppers alert did not include a detailed physical description of the individual.

NYPD Asks Public to Help Identify Bronx Subway Robber

The NYPD has issued a public appeal for information about the October 17 robbery at East 180th Street station.

The investigation involves officers from the 48th Precinct and Transit District 12, which patrols portions of the Bronx subway system.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted through the official NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through the department’s X account, @NYPDTips.

Police have not publicly identified the person responsible or announced an arrest. The appeal remains focused on identifying the individual who displayed a knife and stole the teenager’s belongings.

The investigation adds to New York City subway crime coverage involving robberies and assaults affecting transit riders.