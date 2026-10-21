$100k powerball win has baltimore retiree booking a romantic cruise

A retired construction worker hit five meaningful numbers, including family birthdays, and doubled his prize with Power Play.

BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore construction worker is planning a cruise with his girlfriend after a $20 Powerball purchase turned into a $100,000 payday. His winning numbers had a special connection to his family, and a Power Play multiplier made the prize twice as large.

The Baltimore City resident purchased his ticket at Speed Mart, located at 7501 Harford Road, for the October 3 Powerball drawing. He played five sets of Quick Pick numbers and added both Power Play and Double Play, increasing his total ticket cost to $20.

The ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball, earning a standard $50,000 third-tier prize. But the drawing’s 2X Power Play multiplier doubled his winnings to $100,000, according to the Maryland Lottery’s October 20 announcement.

Five Special Numbers Deliver Six-Figure Powerball Prize

The retired construction worker selected five Quick Pick plays for Saturday’s drawing, paying $3 for each standard Powerball play with Power Play and another $1 for Double Play.

The added features increased the overall ticket cost to $20.

Power Play proved especially valuable when his ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

That combination ordinarily pays $50,000, but the randomly selected 2X multiplier raised the prize to $100,000.

According to the winner, the five matching numbers corresponded to the birthdates of loved ones, making the result especially meaningful.

He discovered the win when he checked his ticket later that evening.

Excited by the result, he called a friend to share the news of his unexpected six-figure prize.

Harford Road Speed Mart Sells $100K Winner

The winning ticket was purchased at Speed Mart, located at 7501 Harford Road in Baltimore.

The store’s winning sale came during an October Powerball drawing that produced a major prize without requiring the player to match all six numbers.

According to the Maryland Lottery’s Powerball game information, Power Play can multiply eligible non-jackpot prizes, while Double Play provides a separate drawing using the player’s original numbers.

In this case, the $100,000 prize came from the main Powerball drawing and the 2X Power Play multiplier, not the Double Play drawing.

The Lottery did not report an additional Double Play prize for the ticket.

The win demonstrates how the optional multiplier can substantially increase a prize below the jackpot tier.

For the Baltimore retiree, the difference was an additional $50,000 on a ticket that already matched five numbers.

Baltimore Retiree Plans Cruise With Girlfriend

With $100,000 in winnings, the retired construction worker has already identified one way he wants to enjoy the money.

He plans to take his girlfriend on a cruise vacation.

The getaway will mark a memorable celebration of a lottery win that came from an ordinary purchase at a neighborhood convenience store.

When he isn’t checking Powerball tickets or planning his next adventure, the Baltimore resident enjoys riding his ten-speed bicycle.

His latest lottery experience gives him a considerably larger reason to celebrate than he expected when he spent $20 on five sets of numbers.

The Maryland Lottery announced the win October 20, highlighting the retiree’s unusual connection to the matching numbers and his plans for the prize money.